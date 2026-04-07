5 Types Of Food & Drink Flight Attendants Wouldn't Eat On Airplanes

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When you're 35,000 feet in the air on a long-haul flight, you've likely wondered what the best and worst foods to eat on a plane are. Do you risk the in-flight meal, or stick to the little bag of salty pretzels? Some of the best people to answer this question are flight attendants. On average, these seasoned travel veterans spend anywhere between 65 and 85 hours flying every month, and naturally, they've figured out what foods to steer clear of.

Just as some passengers choose to fast, pack their own snacks, or happily eat airline food, every flight attendant's preferences are different. The airline they work for and the length of their shift may also determine whether they get a free in-flight meal. If they're working 12 to 14 days away from the house, many flight attendants get into a routine of meal-prepping to maintain their regular diet. This also gives them more control over the foods and ingredients they try to avoid while flying.

Flight attendants need to stay alert and on their feet for hours, so the food they eat must keep them energized. Feeling bloated and having digestive discomfort makes a flight so much worse, and this is especially true for flight attendants. Some foods can cause worse symptoms, like actual sickness, and flight attendants can't take this risk. Instead of regretting what they ate while interacting with passengers, these are five foods flight attendants skip out on.