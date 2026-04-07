Do You Need To Refrigerate Vinegar?

Vinegar has been around for millennia, as early as 5000 B.C. Ancient Babylonian records indicate they used vinegar as a food preservative to slowdown the spoiling of food. So, the simple answer to the question of whether vinegar is one of the condiments that need to be refrigerated is "no." Since vinegar itself is used as a preservative, it stands to reason that it lasts longer than most food items at room temperature.

Vinegar is made by the fermentation of alcohol (which itself is made via fermentation). Plain distilled white vinegar is made from distilled alcohol and never expires, as it contains nothing but about 5 to to 8% acetic acid diluted with 92 to 95% water. This pure vinegar is sharp and clean-tasting, bringing with it none of the nuances of traditionally fermented vinegars that contain natural flavor compounds of the original ingredients they were fermented from. This lack of nuance is exactly what makes it perfect to ferment other types of food, like hot sauce and mustard, so it does not muddle the flavor of the thing it is preserving. This also makes plain distilled white vinegar last indefinitely at room temperature, especially if it is stored properly in a bottle with a tight-fitting cap.