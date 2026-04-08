The Connection Between Food Network's Chopped And Buc-Ee's Famous Brisket

If you swing by a Buc-ee's on your next road trip, the quick stop for some gas and a bathroom break could also feel like a dining experience worthy of a Food Network chef. That's because Randy Pauly, one of the men behind the brisket at the beloved national gas station chain, was once a contestant on "Chopped: Grill Masters." Pauly appeared on the competition show's second season.

The reality show didn't go as well for Pauly as he probably hoped. He flamed out before the end of the first round because judges thought the cherry topping on his steak was too sweet, even though the meat itself was cooked perfectly.

But his third-place finish in the episode didn't deter his career. Instead of being known as a Chopped Grill Master, he's known as the director of barbecue at Buc-ee's, creating sauce recipes and traveling around to the chain's 50-plus locations to train cooks on the right way to cut and serve its signature meats. Considering that Buc-ee's smokes its brisket for 12 to 14 hours for maximum taste, it's a winning combination to have a competitor in the barbecue pit.