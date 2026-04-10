How Many Bottles Of Tequila Come From One Agave Plant?

It's hard to visualize how large, spiky agave plants get transformed into bottles of tequila. There are 166 different agave varieties, but only one, the blue agave, can be used to make tequila. All the different types of tequila are made from the same agave variety, known by the scientific name Agave tequilana Weber Azul. This variety can grow to be 6.5 feet tall, and the core, or piña, alone can weigh 110 pounds or more. How much tequila each plant produces depends on its size at harvest and the amount of sugars present.

The distillers behind Fortaleza Tequila shared that they can produce eight to nine bottles of tequila from one agave plant. The volume may also be calculated by weight, rather than by plant. In a YouTube video from Jeff Bradford Selections, the distillery he visited reported that agave procured from a 60-kilo piña (approximately 132 pounds) can produce 8 liters of tequila. A standard bottle of tequila is 750 milliliters, so about 10.7 bottles of tequila, or one bottle for every 12 pounds of agave, can be made. This aligns with Liquor.com's report that it takes about 11 pounds of agave to produce one bottle of tequila.

Once agave is harvested, it doesn't grow back. Eight to 10 bottles are all that a single plant will ever yield. Agave must be planted every year, as this slow-growing crop takes five to 10 years to reach maturity.