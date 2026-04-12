The Drink Traditionally Paired With Scotch, Especially In Scotland
People have been sipping on the boozy brilliance of Scotch whisky for over 500 years, and it's easy to see why. The Scottish spirit comes in a variety of complex, deep flavors, and was the type of whisky loved by Winston Churchill and Queen Elizabeth II. Some bottles of Scotch can cost as much as a used car, but do Scotch connoisseurs dare to pair this luxurious liquor with a mixer of some kind? Yes, in its homeland of Scotland at least, where Scotch is always mixed with water.
Adding water to Scotch in Scotland is customary, whereas in other countries, like France, the drink is usually enjoyed neat. For Scots in touch with their historical side, Scotch and water is a non-negotiable. A little bit of water helps bring out certain flavors, which vary depending on the brand and type of whisky. When you're sipping on any of the five types of Scotch, a dash of water is sure to bring out the full experience.
Scotch with ice is a matter of great debate
While adding a bit of water can enhance the flavor of Scotch, adding ice is thought to have the opposite effect. Supposedly, a few frozen cubes cause a pour of Scotch to lose its aroma, but there's cause to believe that this claim is little more than an ice-in-Scotch lie you shouldn't fall for anymore. The sensory compounds we associate with whisky's aroma and taste actually enter your nose through the back of your mouth in a process known as retronasal olfaction, so Scotch on ice is warmed up by your throat by the time you process the smell.
Others think adding water in any form is a mistake. Many single malt Scotch varieties are diluted before they're bottled, leading some people to the conclusion that introducing a couple of drops of water to an already watered-down liquor is pointless. This might be true, unless you're drinking "cask strength" Scotch that hasn't been watered down. It has been scientifically proven that adding a few drops of water to a glass of cask strength Scotch improves the flavor. Cask Strength bottles may cost more, but they are among the best opportunities to taste some of Scotland's finest. Take a look at our list of best Scotch whiskies to try, and decide for yourself how you want to enjoy them. Just don't tell a Scot if you add ice.