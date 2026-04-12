The Drink Traditionally Paired With Scotch, Especially In Scotland

While adding a bit of water can enhance the flavor of Scotch, adding ice is thought to have the opposite effect. Supposedly, a few frozen cubes cause a pour of Scotch to lose its aroma, but there's cause to believe that this claim is little more than an ice-in-Scotch lie you shouldn't fall for anymore. The sensory compounds we associate with whisky's aroma and taste actually enter your nose through the back of your mouth in a process known as retronasal olfaction, so Scotch on ice is warmed up by your throat by the time you process the smell.

Others think adding water in any form is a mistake. Many single malt Scotch varieties are diluted before they're bottled, leading some people to the conclusion that introducing a couple of drops of water to an already watered-down liquor is pointless. This might be true, unless you're drinking "cask strength" Scotch that hasn't been watered down. It has been scientifically proven that adding a few drops of water to a glass of cask strength Scotch improves the flavor. Cask Strength bottles may cost more, but they are among the best opportunities to taste some of Scotland's finest. Take a look at our list of best Scotch whiskies to try, and decide for yourself how you want to enjoy them. Just don't tell a Scot if you add ice.