What Jesus Probably Would've Eaten, Historically Speaking

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One of the most widely known historical figures is Jesus of Nazareth, a man who many scholars believe was born between the years 6 and 4 BCE, and who is considered the Messiah of the Christian faith. He is the central figure in the New Testament section of the Christian Bible, whose story and ministry were written of extensively. Even some of the things he ate are noted in these books. For example, the book of Matthew describes the famous story of Jesus feeding 5,000 men plus women and children by miraculously multiplying two fish and five loaves of bread. He, too, may have partaken in this humble feast. We can also deduce that he enjoyed nutrient-dense figs. In the gospel of Mark, it's written that one day Jesus was hungry, spotted a fig tree, and went to pick some of the fruit, though it ended up being fruitless.

Based on descriptions of his birth, life, and ministry in the Bible, we know Jesus practiced Judaism. Therefore, we can assume he abstained from certain foods based on kosher laws, such as pork and shellfish. The specifics of his diet remain undiscovered. However, historians have taken into account the time period in which he lived (around 2,000 years ago), his social status, and the foods in the places he inhabited and ministered to get a good idea of what Jesus ate.