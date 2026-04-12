The Wild MLB Hot Dog That's Topped With Cereal

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Chowing down on hot dogs at a baseball game is just as synonymous as crunching on Cracker Jack in the 7th Inning Stretch. From classic hot dog toppings like mustard, onions, and relish, to newer novelties like avocado and jalapeños, you really can't go wrong with this ballpark treat. Unless you're at the Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field, where stadium-goers ceremoniously munch on dogs covered in Froot Loops.

Yes, you read that right. The Happy Dog stand at Progressive Field offers many unusual weenies, but the Slider Dog is a whole other breed. The name sounds innocuous enough until you realize that "slider" somehow translates to a hot dog packed with bacon, mac 'n' cheese, and a rainbow sprinkling of Froot Loops. It looks like the aftermath of a kid's shaken-up lunchbox, but the result is... pretty good, apparently? One brave Reddit user said, "It looks like a monstrosity, but I swear it tastes good." A Slider dog will set you back $11, a sign of the increasingly expensive hot dogs at baseball parks, but maybe it's worth it for the story alone?