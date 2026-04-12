The Wild MLB Hot Dog That's Topped With Cereal
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Chowing down on hot dogs at a baseball game is just as synonymous as crunching on Cracker Jack in the 7th Inning Stretch. From classic hot dog toppings like mustard, onions, and relish, to newer novelties like avocado and jalapeños, you really can't go wrong with this ballpark treat. Unless you're at the Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field, where stadium-goers ceremoniously munch on dogs covered in Froot Loops.
Yes, you read that right. The Happy Dog stand at Progressive Field offers many unusual weenies, but the Slider Dog is a whole other breed. The name sounds innocuous enough until you realize that "slider" somehow translates to a hot dog packed with bacon, mac 'n' cheese, and a rainbow sprinkling of Froot Loops. It looks like the aftermath of a kid's shaken-up lunchbox, but the result is... pretty good, apparently? One brave Reddit user said, "It looks like a monstrosity, but I swear it tastes good." A Slider dog will set you back $11, a sign of the increasingly expensive hot dogs at baseball parks, but maybe it's worth it for the story alone?
The Happy Dog brings an array of unique hot dogs to Cleveland
While the Slider Dog may hold the torch as the wackiest baseball park dog we know about, it's in good (read: strange) company at Progressive Field. The Happy Dog stand also sells a "Killer" Kilbane dog, with peanut butter, sriracha, and neon green "alien" relish. Then there's the Dyngus, featuring sauerkraut, horseradish sour cream, and pierogi. The Summer Veggie Dog is a vegan frank piled with Caribbean slaw, chimichurri, lettuce, cucumber, and tomato. All of these are definitely some of the most unique hot dogs you'll get at baseball parks.
The Slider Dog isn't just some trendy new item. According to a Redditor on r/ClevelandGuardians, the Foot Loop frankfurter has been sold at the stadium for ages and offered at The Happy Dog restaurant even longer. If you're watching a Guardians game and have a morbid curiosity about mixing breakfast cereal with soul food, give the Slider Dog a try.