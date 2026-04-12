Where Are Green Chiles Grown Around The Globe?

Green chiles are a staple in Mexican cuisine, and adjacent cuisines, like Tex-Mex. Perhaps you've seen them fresh, or perhaps you've grabbed a can of green chiles off the shelf to add to your burrito or a green chili chicken stew. But, have you ever wondered where those chiles come from, or how they're grown? The answer is actually more complicated than it seems, and depends on the specific type of green chile you're referring to.

When you think of green chiles, you're likely thinking of the a Hatch chile, which is very regionally specific. As its name suggests, the Hatch chile's home is New Mexico's Hatch Valley, a small swath of land that sits alongside the Rio Grande River. The chiles were first grown and cultivated by Austrian immigrants to the region, specifically a man named Joseph Franzoy, over 100 years ago.

Hatch chiles thrive in this environment because of its really unique climate. The close-by Rio Grande River is perfect for lending irrigation to farms, including a unique composition of minerals that benefit the soil. Additionally, the soil itself is lush with minerals, like selenium, which enhance the chiles' flavor. Climate is important too, and Hatch chiles enjoy over 300 days of sunshine per year. Additionally, the temperature changes that the region experiences on a day-to-day basis (from over 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the day to as low as 60 degrees Fahrenheit at night), cause the plants to concentrate their sugars and capsaicinoids (the compounds that make peppers spicy).