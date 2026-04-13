The Simple Oven Adjustment That Elevates Boxed Cake Mix To Bakery Levels

The easiest way to improve boxed cake mix, apparently, doesn't involve the mix at all. You just have to ignore the package instructions and bake the batter at around 300 to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, instead of the usual 350 degrees. According to bakeware manufacturer Fat Daddio's, baking at a lower temperature allows the batter to cook more evenly, giving you a cake with a bakery-level crumb and more balanced flavors.

The drop in temperature makes a huge difference in the flavor and texture of the cake. In 2015, The Cake Blog conducted an experiment where multiple cakes were baked for the same amount of time at different temperatures. The cake baked at 300 degrees Fahrenheit ended up having a lighter, smoother texture than the others, but had a gummy quality on the surface and lacked the caramelization that gives bakery-level cakes their depth of flavor. The cake baked at 400 degrees, on the other hand, developed caramelized outer layers, but had a drier, rougher crumb. Baking a boxed cake mix at 350 degrees Fahrenheit basically gets you results that are halfway between the two temperatures.

By baking low and slow, you get the best of both temperatures. The Maillard reaction that browns your cake can actually occur at temperatures of 285 degrees Fahrenheit or lower if you bake it for long enough, so all you really need to do is increase the bake time while decreasing the temperature. Going for too long, however, can end up drying things out, which is why it's recommended to bake at a temperature no lower than 300 degrees Fahrenheit.