Why Cocoa Powder And Peanut Butter Are A Match Made In Heaven

One of the best ways to use cocoa powder is in baking. That said, there are some key points to know about cocoa powder before baking with it. Most importantly, there are two main kinds of cocoa powder: natural cocoa powder and Dutch process. In brief, natural cocoa is sharp, acidic, and bitter, whereas Dutch processing removes the acidity, resulting in a mellower, smoother flavor. When incorporating either into a recipe, it's also best to pair them with butter or an emulsifier like eggs. This helps avoid a dry or crumbly texture in sweets like cake and brownies, while compensating for cocoa's minimal fat content. Additionally, if opting for Dutch cocoa powder, it's important to pair it with baking powder for recipes that include baking soda to help it achieve the proper rise.

If having to choose between Dutch process and natural cocoa powder, it's best to lean toward the latter, since it tends to be a bit more flexible in its application. From here, cocoa powder is great for recipes like peanut butter and chocolate brownies, many of which use coconut oil for fat. When combined with flour and maple syrup for structure and sweetening, cocoa powder and peanut butter can also create indulgent no-bake bites that are perfect for an on-the-go snack. They're also great when blended with cottage cheese, milk, and bananas for a delicious homemade peanut butter and banana smoothie.