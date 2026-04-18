Why Cocoa Powder And Peanut Butter Are A Match Made In Heaven
It's no question that peanut butter and chocolate are a widely favored combination. This is reflected in trending statistics, including 2024 data from the National Confectioner's Association stating that 47% of consumers prefer their chocolate paired with another flavor like peanut butter. It's also backed by scientific evidence like the Maillard reaction. While satisfying a peanut butter and chocolate fix is as simple as indulging in one of the many peanut butter cup brands available (which we took the liberty to rank), an underrated option is mixing cocoa powder and peanut butter. This duo is easy to incorporate into recipes.
The biggest reason the pairing works is their contrasting yet complementary flavor profiles. Cocoa powder provides an intense, bitter yet rich chocolatey contrast to the peanut butter's salty, ultra-savory notes. Using cocoa powder in lieu of traditional chocolate in baking recipes also allows for a lighter, fluffier body for treats like cake and brownies. Cocoa powder's acidity interacts with other ingredients like baking soda, and most of its fat is removed from cocoa powder during processing. It can also be added incrementally to recipes, which allows better customization when pairing it with nut butter.
The two main types of cocoa powder and suggested recipes with peanut butter
One of the best ways to use cocoa powder is in baking. That said, there are some key points to know about cocoa powder before baking with it. Most importantly, there are two main kinds of cocoa powder: natural cocoa powder and Dutch process. In brief, natural cocoa is sharp, acidic, and bitter, whereas Dutch processing removes the acidity, resulting in a mellower, smoother flavor. When incorporating either into a recipe, it's also best to pair them with butter or an emulsifier like eggs. This helps avoid a dry or crumbly texture in sweets like cake and brownies, while compensating for cocoa's minimal fat content. Additionally, if opting for Dutch cocoa powder, it's important to pair it with baking powder for recipes that include baking soda to help it achieve the proper rise.
If having to choose between Dutch process and natural cocoa powder, it's best to lean toward the latter, since it tends to be a bit more flexible in its application. From here, cocoa powder is great for recipes like peanut butter and chocolate brownies, many of which use coconut oil for fat. When combined with flour and maple syrup for structure and sweetening, cocoa powder and peanut butter can also create indulgent no-bake bites that are perfect for an on-the-go snack. They're also great when blended with cottage cheese, milk, and bananas for a delicious homemade peanut butter and banana smoothie.