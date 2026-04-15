Zendaya Says Eating This Sweet, Creamy Dessert Is A 'Special Talent' Of Hers

Needless to say, folks had some pretty strong responses to Zendaya's daring feat of tooth strength. On YouTube, one commenter wrote, "This video makes my teeth freeze and I'm not even eating anything." Another agreed, adding, "This made me cringe [because] if I did this my teeth would be hurting for the next five minutes." That's understandable, since the recommended serving temperature of ice cream is between 5 and 10 degrees Fahrenheit. So, does Zendaya have super human pearly whites? More likely, she just has very healthy ones.

A surprising fact about ice cream? It actually shouldn't hurt your teeth. Although it's incredibly common, tooth sensitivity is caused by underlying dental issues, including cavities, worn-down enamel, or receding gums, all of which can leave a tooth's dentin more exposed. This softer layer located beneath the enamel is filled with microscopic channels to the deeper nerves. This is why the feeling of cold that comes from your date with Häagen-Dazs can lead to a jolt of pain that radiates deep into your tooth.

The good news is that you can improve tooth sensitivity with the help of a dental professional or special toothpaste and mouthwash. And, of course, even those of us with sensitive teeth can enjoy the sweet, creamy joys of frozen dessert. As the star herself suggests, you might want to stick to spoon-enjoyed versions (like a fried ice cream sundae, perhaps?) or sippable milkshakes (the best of which in the U.S. can be found here). As for biting straight into an ice cream swirl? Just leave that to the (tooth) hardened professionals.