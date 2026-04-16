Was Mrs Butterworth A Real Person?

Mrs. Butterworth has been a subject of controversy for the bottle design and features, as some argue her image and voice evokes a stereotype of black women, particularly as the household servant. Thelma McQueen shared that she hated playing the role of Prissy, as it reinforced racial stereotypes — so if the bottle was modeled after her character, that concern makes a lot of sense. If Mrs. Butterworth was designed to be a black woman, an issue also lies with the fact that early commercials used a white woman for her voice.

In 2020, ConAgra Foods made the following statement in a press release on its website, "The Mrs. Butterworth's brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother. We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values." This occurred around the same time that the Aunt Jemima character was being reexamined for also being a racial stereotype and ended up changing its name.

Not everyone sees Mrs. Butterworth as a racial stereotype; on a subReddit, R/ChangemyView, the original poster wrote, "I've watched a bunch of old Mrs. Buttersworth commercials on Youtube to see if my memory is just bad but she really does seem to me to be an elderly white woman, which is why I am confused on how she is caught-up in this mess about racist brand imaging." The thread is a 50/50 split, of some agreeing, and others arguing that she is clearly modeled after a stereotype. As of 2026, the Mrs. Butterworth bottle remains the same.