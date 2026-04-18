The Old-School Cocktail The Rat Pack Loved

The origin of the Rusty Nail is a little murky, but many believe the first time it appeared, it was called something else entirely. At the 1937 British Industries Fair held in New York, a cocktail known as the B.I.F. (named for the fair) was dreamt up and made with Scotch, Drambuie, and bitters. It has also been associated with artist Theodore Anderson who requested it at a bar in Hawaii in 1942, which is interesting since the Rusty Nail has zero essence of a tropical paradise. However, it's unclear what the drink may have been referred to here.

Before becoming associated with the Rat Pack, Scotch and Drambuie wasn't considered a well-known cocktail order, but those who drank it knew the combination by all sorts of names, including the Knucklehead, Little Club No. 1, and the Mig-21. The D&S was also used, short for "Drambuie and Scotch," until Drambuie trademarked the "Rusty Nail" in 1963, which is right around the time Frank, Deano, and Sammy would have been throwing them back with gusto.

If you want to try this iconic cocktail at home, you might need to play with the ratio of each liquor to see what pleases your palate. While Drambuie is strong, it's also very sweet, so a 1:1 ratio of Scotch to the liqueur might be too sugary; start with less Drambuie and build from there. You can also add some brightness with a squeeze of lemon, or tame everything down with a splash of club soda.