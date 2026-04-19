Neither M&M's Nor Nutella; This May Be The Best Thing To Pour On Popcorn

Why stick to just butter on your popcorn when there are so many more flavorful options? Nutella and candies like M&M's are popular additions if you prefer a sweet-and-salty snack to eat while you watch your favorite movie. But as delicious as those toppings are, we're here to tell you that peanut butter might be your new must-have thing to pour on your next bowl of popcorn.

Take inspiration from our simple peanut butter popcorn recipe — but first, let's tell you why it works so well (and tastes so good). Peanut butter offers salty, sweet, and nutty flavors that meld quite perfectly with popcorn. It's also easy to step up the sweetness with ingredients like honey, as our original recipe suggests. If you want some other variations, we've got you covered: You can try leaning into the saltiness with flaked sea salt or crushed peanuts for texture. Use crunchy peanut butter if you want the crunch with less effort. And to make you feel a little less indulgent, you should remind yourself that peanut butter also introduces some protein into your snack.