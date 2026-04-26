Give Your Ribeye Steak A Flavor Kick With A Simple Smear Of This Butter
A good steak, properly salted and cooked well, has all the rich flavor and satisfying texture you need. This is especially true of ribeye steak, which offers an incredible beefy flavor, tenderness, and plenty of delicious fat. But, if you want a serious flavor kick, try giving your ribeye a generous smear of horseradish butter.
Horseradish butter on a ribeye steak makes sense considering that horseradish sauce is a classic accompaniment for beef roasts like prime rib (which is distinct from ribeye but comes from the same section of the cow). Ribeye naturally collects a lot of fat within the meat because the area doesn't get much exercise.
Horseradish is a pungent, spicy root vegetable that, unlike the lingering spice of chili peppers, provides a punch of heat that quickly dissipates. This sharp potency cuts through and balances fatty, rich foods like steak. When placed on top of a warm ribeye, horseradish butter will melt and coat the meat with its delightful flavor.
Soften potent horseradish butter with other ingredients
Horseradish is related to other potent plants like wasabi, radishes, and mustard. It naturally contains a compound called sinigrin, which, when cut, becomes allyl isothiocyanate, another word for mustard oil. This is the element that makes horseradish taste so spicy and strong. For a well-balanced horseradish butter, try incorporating fresh herbs like chives and parsley, grated garlic or shallots, or even just salt and pepper. Additions like these will provide some fresh, slightly sweet, and savory flavor notes for your ribeye steak (whether it's bone-in or boneless) and not just a strong kick of heat from horseradish alone.
A compound butter like this one is a cinch to make. Take a stick of softened butter and add 1 to 2 tablespoons of freshly grated horseradish, depending on your personal tastes (You can also use prepared horseradish from a jar.) Add your other chosen ingredients and mix everything by hand or in a mini food processor. Roll the compound butter in a piece of plastic wrap or parchment paper so it forms a small log shape, then chill until firm. When you serve your ribeye, cut a round of butter from the log and let it melt over the meat. This butter would also taste great on top of vegetable side dishes, like mashed potatoes, broccoli, and asparagus.