Give Your Ribeye Steak A Flavor Kick With A Simple Smear Of This Butter

A good steak, properly salted and cooked well, has all the rich flavor and satisfying texture you need. This is especially true of ribeye steak, which offers an incredible beefy flavor, tenderness, and plenty of delicious fat. But, if you want a serious flavor kick, try giving your ribeye a generous smear of horseradish butter.

Horseradish butter on a ribeye steak makes sense considering that horseradish sauce is a classic accompaniment for beef roasts like prime rib (which is distinct from ribeye but comes from the same section of the cow). Ribeye naturally collects a lot of fat within the meat because the area doesn't get much exercise.

Horseradish is a pungent, spicy root vegetable that, unlike the lingering spice of chili peppers, provides a punch of heat that quickly dissipates. This sharp potency cuts through and balances fatty, rich foods like steak. When placed on top of a warm ribeye, horseradish butter will melt and coat the meat with its delightful flavor.