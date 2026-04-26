What's The Top-Selling Vodka In The US?

You may not be able to detect the vodka's quality in a Bloody Mary. But if you have a penchant for martinis, cosmopolitans, Moscow mules, or even vodka on its own, you'll quickly learn to taste the difference between a well spirit and one that's a notch above. Today, there are more than 1,000 brands of this neutral-tasting liquor in the world, and more than 75 million cases were sold in 2024 (via Market Watch Mag). So imbibers are spoiled for choice. However, America's favorite vodka brand is Tito's Handmade Vodka. The company raked in $2.6 billion in 2024 after selling roughly 12 million cases.

This Texas-based company has been the top-selling spirit overall in the U.S. since 2019. That year, it saw a volume increase of more than 20%, according to the IWSR US Beverage Alcohol Review (via The Spirits Business). The brand has garnered a number of accolades since splashing on the scene in 1997. Among them is the fact that it was named Spirit Brand of the Year by two separate organizations: Wine Enthusiast in 2014 and Market Watch Leaders in 2016. Tito's success can, in part, be chalked up to frills-free, more affordable packaging, retro distillation using old-school pot stills, and taste-tests of every batch to guarantee a smooth, crisp, versatile spirit.

Tito's Homemade Vodka was created by Bert Butler Beveridge II. He wasn't a mixologist or beverage expert, but rather a businessman who dabbled in oil and then mortgage sales. He started infusing his own flavored vodkas and launched his business after being inspired by a motivational speaker on television. The brand's moniker is actually his nickname, Tito.