10 Candy Brand Ice Cream Bars, Ranked

If you've ever pulled a Snickers bar out of the refrigerator or freezer on a hot summer day, you understand the draw of a chilled candy bar. While room temperature is fine as long as the chocolate doesn't melt, dropping the temp of your favorite sweet treat a few degrees is hard to beat. Candy companies must agree, because they've taken some of the most beloved candy bars on the market and infused them with ice cream for a whole lot of frozen fun.

Almond Joy and Reese's are the latest candies to get the ice cream treatment, but they're hardly the first. The Snickers Ice Cream Bar first hit shelves in 1989, and since then, more and more candy bar-inspired confections have filled freezers across the country.

While Snickers was one of the first, does it hold up? To find out which candy bar transitioned to ice cream treat the smoothest, I tried 10 different varieties and found quite a gulf between the worst and the best. Some candy bars lend themselves better to ice creamification, but others simply missed the mark altogether. Read on to find out which candy bar ice cream treats are must-haves and which are better left on ice.