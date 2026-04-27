Meat Sticking To Your Grill? Here's How A Raw Potato Fixes The Issue
One of the biggest grilling defeats is watching your mouth-watering burger, chicken, steak, or possibly the worst culprit, a nice fish fillet, stick to the grill and completely fall apart when you try to flip it. Lean proteins are particularly prone to this problem because they don't contain enough fat to make a natural cooking barrier to, essentially, grease the grill grates as they cook. Often, the go-to fix is using a little cooking spray or some paper towels coated in oil. But there's an easier method, and it's something you probably already have in your kitchen or pantry: a raw potato.
The method is straightforward. Start by preheating your grill to your desired cooking temperature. Once the grates are hot, slice a raw potato in half and skewer it with a fork from the pointy end, so you don't have to worry about burning your hand. Then rub the flesh side of the potato firmly across all of the grill grates, working it back and forth to coat the entire cooking surface. The starch in the potato will coat the grates, creating a non-stick surface. While you should always clean your grill grates after each cooking, and a wipe with some high smoke point oil (avocado, safflower) won't hurt, a simple potato can do wonders on your grill.
Why potatoes work so well for a non-stick grill surface
To understand why a potato is so effective, it helps to know why food sticks in the first place. When proteins in meat are exposed to high heat, they undergo a chemical process known as the Maillard reaction that occurs when amino acids and sugars in the meat hit a hot surface. During this process, the surface of the protein dries and contracts, briefly "grabbing" the grate before eventually releasing once a crust forms. Poor grill prep makes this window of sticking far worse because there may be more leftover proteins to cling to. That's where potato starch comes in. Raw potatoes are naturally high in starch, and when that starch makes contact with a hot metal surface, it undergoes gelatinization — a process in which starch granules absorb moisture and swell, eventually setting into a smooth, stable layer that's perfect for grilling.
In addition to the potato hack, you generally want your grill grates good and hot for anything you may be cooking to help cut down on the protein cling, but especially to keep fish from sticking to the grill. If you're cooking ground beef patties, it works beautifully and can help avoid mistakes everyone makes with burgers. And there might even be something to be said about saving your raw, grill-grate-cleaning, utilitarian potatoes to cook in an aluminum foil wrap and enjoy with the rest of the meal.