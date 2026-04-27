Meat Sticking To Your Grill? Here's How A Raw Potato Fixes The Issue

One of the biggest grilling defeats is watching your mouth-watering burger, chicken, steak, or possibly the worst culprit, a nice fish fillet, stick to the grill and completely fall apart when you try to flip it. Lean proteins are particularly prone to this problem because they don't contain enough fat to make a natural cooking barrier to, essentially, grease the grill grates as they cook. Often, the go-to fix is using a little cooking spray or some paper towels coated in oil. But there's an easier method, and it's something you probably already have in your kitchen or pantry: a raw potato.

The method is straightforward. Start by preheating your grill to your desired cooking temperature. Once the grates are hot, slice a raw potato in half and skewer it with a fork from the pointy end, so you don't have to worry about burning your hand. Then rub the flesh side of the potato firmly across all of the grill grates, working it back and forth to coat the entire cooking surface. The starch in the potato will coat the grates, creating a non-stick surface. While you should always clean your grill grates after each cooking, and a wipe with some high smoke point oil (avocado, safflower) won't hurt, a simple potato can do wonders on your grill.