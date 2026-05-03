Raw Vs Regular Honey: How Do They Differ?

When it comes to food ingredients we don't recommend sleeping on, honey tops the list. Honey can strengthen a main dish (like honey walnut shrimp), or it can add a subtle sweetness to baked goods (we're eyeing these chewy honey cookies). Honey is known for being rich in nutrients and antioxidants, and it keeps for a long time — even centuries if sealed and stored properly. In fact, the oldest known depiction of a human harvesting honey is a cave painting dating back 8,000 years (via National Honey Board). So now that we've captured your attention with honey, you may be asking, which type should you buy, raw or regular? The difference between the two lies in the production process.

The bottled honey most commonly found in grocery stores (aka regular honey) is heated (or pasteurized) to kill bacteria. This gives it a longer shelf life and helps to slow down crystallization — the hardening of the sugar enzymes that naturally occurs over time (when this happens you can reverse it by sitting the bottle in warm water though). Raw honey is not heated and therefore it maintains more pollen, antioxidants, and vitamins. When selecting raw vs. regular honey, things to consider are flavor, taste, and health benefits. Both raw and regular honey are effective at fighting sore throats, suppressing coughs, and combatting harmful microbes with beneficial bacteria. We break down the pros and cons of each to help you determine which is best for your recipes and home remedies.