What Flavor Are Swedish Fish Supposed To Be?

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If you've ever tried to guess the exact flavor of Swedish Fish, you've maybe struggled to match it with a specific fruit. Strawberry? Raspberry? Lingonberry? The red color and vaguely familiar taste of this favorite movie candy guide us toward the assumption that they're berry-flavored, but the company has never officially confirmed the specific fruit the candy's flavor is modeled after.

The product description for Swedish Fish sold on Amazon indicates that the candy has a "delicious fruity taste," while the item details section describes the flavor as "Swedish." The ingredients list does not allude to any fruit juices or flavors, noting only "natural and artificial flavors." And the vibrant red color? That comes from Red 40, an artificial coloring derived from petroleum byproducts. On the Swedish Fish website, the company praises the candy's "unique fruity flavor."

One of the untold truths of Swedish Fish is that there are other flavors aside from "red", and these variations actually name fruits on the bag. There's blue raspberry lemonade, as well as watermelon and strawberry GlowUps (which glow under blacklight). Swedish Fish Tails (which offer two flavors in one candy) include combos like watermelon-pineapple and raspberry-mango. The Swedish Fish tropical mix includes piña colada and passion fruit. Swedish Fish Assorted, however, remains as vague as the original. On Amazon, the product is described as having "assorted colors and fruit flavors."