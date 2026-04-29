The Beloved Grocery Store Experience COVID-19 Nearly Killed
COVID-19 was a force for destruction. In addition to tragically claiming countless lives, it permanently upended livelihoods as the pandemic put restaurants out of business amid global quarantines. However, we remain grateful that we still have one thing that COVID-19 nearly killed, but couldn't — the cherished free samples at grocery stores. These freebies ground to a halt for months on end as businesses implemented safety precautions, but they didn't disappear forever.
As quarantines started to lift, experts predicted in-store sample procedures would be one of the real ways grocery shopping might change after the pandemic. Companies adopted new and creative strategies — from preparing the goods behind protective plexiglass (Costco) to encouraging shoppers to purchase items, take them home, and return them for a refund if they weren't satisfied (Trader Joes). But as more time passed, shoppers missed the pre-pandemic experience. Stores were desperate to bring back free samples, too, due to both the sales increases and long-term customer loyalty they can help create.
Today most major stores (like Costco, Trader Joes, Sam's Club, and Whole Foods) have returned to samples and in-store demonstrations, though some internet users have said they noticed a decline in the offerings. As late as 2023, a Redditor at r/GenX claimed it happened in the Big Apple. Back in March 2020, some stores in New York City purportedly "put up signs saying explicitly 'Sorry, no more samples!', and they never took them down."
COVID-19 left its mark and each store adapted differently
With COVID-19 in the rear view, some stores like Costco have brought back pre-pandemic sampling rules. This means no more protective glass nor social distancing, and no limits to the samples a customer can take (unless the person is under the age of 18 and not accompanied by an adult). On paper, Costco has checked all the boxes to meet prior conditions. But a Reddit post from 2025 complained that the atmosphere had changed. The user asked, "Remember the glory days?" ... suddenly you're holding four toothpicks, a tiny paper cup of smoothie, and pizza roll. Now it's like a ghost town. ... What happened to the chaos? The magic? The unofficial Costco lunch?"
Other stores like Trader Joe's have made certain pandemic adjustments permanent (its hot coffee bar won't be returning, and customers will only find food demonstrations in select locations). Redditors at r/traderjoes had mixed reactions about the enduring changes. One person who frequents locations in New York City said the stores are always crowded, and noted, "I would not want the store to feel more crowded for the sake of samples." Another person said they "really really miss having hot coffee" while shopping and guessed that COVID-19 was just an excuse to remove the offering and save money. A third person claimed the pandemic made store personnel recognize that the self-serve setup could not be kept clean and sanitary.