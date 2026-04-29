The Beloved Grocery Store Experience COVID-19 Nearly Killed

COVID-19 was a force for destruction. In addition to tragically claiming countless lives, it permanently upended livelihoods as the pandemic put restaurants out of business amid global quarantines. However, we remain grateful that we still have one thing that COVID-19 nearly killed, but couldn't — the cherished free samples at grocery stores. These freebies ground to a halt for months on end as businesses implemented safety precautions, but they didn't disappear forever.

As quarantines started to lift, experts predicted in-store sample procedures would be one of the real ways grocery shopping might change after the pandemic. Companies adopted new and creative strategies — from preparing the goods behind protective plexiglass (Costco) to encouraging shoppers to purchase items, take them home, and return them for a refund if they weren't satisfied (Trader Joes). But as more time passed, shoppers missed the pre-pandemic experience. Stores were desperate to bring back free samples, too, due to both the sales increases and long-term customer loyalty they can help create.

Today most major stores (like Costco, Trader Joes, Sam's Club, and Whole Foods) have returned to samples and in-store demonstrations, though some internet users have said they noticed a decline in the offerings. As late as 2023, a Redditor at r/GenX claimed it happened in the Big Apple. Back in March 2020, some stores in New York City purportedly "put up signs saying explicitly 'Sorry, no more samples!', and they never took them down."