3 Ways To Fix A Dish With Too Much Salt

Picture this: You've spent hours in the kitchen crafting the perfect dish. You've cooked and seasoned each element to what seems like perfection, but then you dip a spoon into the sauce and it's too salty— what a disaster! It's a common occurrence because adding salt is a delicate line to tow. The right amount is perfection and, too much is overwhelming. But instead of scrapping the food entirely, you can employ different ways to get around the issue.

Crafty chefs have developed methods for lessening the impact of that salt, depending on the kind of dish you're creating. And, like many things when it comes to cooking or baking, these approaches are often rooted in basic scientific principles like dilution or the interactions between salt and acids. So if you're in a pinch and need to make your dish less salty, we've pulled together a list of some of the simplest ways to do so.