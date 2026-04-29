Who Makes Sam's Club Member's Mark Bottled Water?

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Sam's Club carries over 6,000 items, more than 1,700 of which are sold under the Member's Mark store brand. (Here's our guide to the best and worst items to buy at Sam's Club.) As with many private-label offerings, they're not made by Sam's Club itself, but instead by a variety of producers that specialize in store brands or also make name brands. That's the case for the Member's Mark bottled water, which is manufactured by Niagara Bottling of Diamond Bar, California.

Member's Mark sells purified water, which simply means that it's been processed to remove any contaminants before it's sold. The product info doesn't specify the origin, so we don't know where this water comes from precisely. However, Niagara says it is sourced from a "well, spring or municipal water source" (meaning that it can be directly from a natural source or simply tap water). Perhaps that's why Member's Mark water didn't score particularly high in our taste test of bottled water.