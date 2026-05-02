Which Distillery Makes Sam's Club Member's Mark Bourbon?
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If you've spotted the Member's Mark bourbon at Sam's Club, you might have wondered if it's any good. The warehouse retailer is known for bulk groceries and low prices, not necessarily high-end spirits. Sam's Club works with external producers for its private label liquors, and in the case of Member's Mark bourbon, it uses a well-established, reputable distiller: Barton 1792 Distillery.
Barton 1792 is the oldest fully operating distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, often referred to as the "bourbon capital of the world." The "1792" refers to the year Kentucky became a state (Barton was founded in 1879). The brand is owned by the Sazerac Company, which owns a large portfolio of other spirit brands. There is no guesswork needed to figure out who Sam's Club's supplier is — it's stated on the Member's Mark bourbon bottle. Barton 1792 supplies other retailers too. Kirkland Signature small batch Kentucky straight bourbon is also produced by the distillery.
The Member's Mark bottle is a Kentucky straight small batch bourbon whiskey, which means it must be aged in charred American oak barrels and be made from 51% corn. Although the price fluctuates by Sam's Club location, one customer review noted, "I was nervous, but when I saw the distiller, I was willing to risk the $18.99. Bet paid off." According to Wine Searcher, the average price for a 750-milliliter bottle of Barton 1792 small batch bourbon is $32, so the Member's Mark price will save you money.
How customers feel about Member's Mark bourbon
Customers tend to rate Member's Mark at the top of the ranking of grocery store alcohol brands, and this pattern remains consistent for Member's Mark Kentucky straight bourbon. On the Sam's Club website, Member's Mark bourbon was rated over 240 times and received 4.4 stars. One 5-star review reads, "Really good bourbon! We thought we'd give this a try, and for the price, figured if nothing else, it would be an okay mixer. Much to our surprise, this is a great sipping bourbon! We'll buy it again without hesitation."
Many other reviews echo this initial skepticism because of the price, but once they tried it, it exceeded their expectations. The lowest ratings (there are only a handful) complain about a harsh, woody flavor — though flavor preference can be quite subjective. On the r/Whiskey subreddit, users mention it sells out quickly, and one said they buy five bottles when available. No wonder it was named as one of the Member's Mark liquors you should buy.
On a thread of r/Bourbon titled "Member's Mark Bourbon – Review," the original poster u/AlucardRises broke down the drinking experience. They explained that the bourbon has notes of brown sugar, caramel, and oak on the nose, a palate of cherry, caramel, and black pepper, and a finish that leans into vanilla, caramel, and spice. You can drink this bourbon straight or use it for one of the best bourbon cocktails, like an Old Fashioned.