Which Distillery Makes Sam's Club Member's Mark Bourbon?

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If you've spotted the Member's Mark bourbon at Sam's Club, you might have wondered if it's any good. The warehouse retailer is known for bulk groceries and low prices, not necessarily high-end spirits. Sam's Club works with external producers for its private label liquors, and in the case of Member's Mark bourbon, it uses a well-established, reputable distiller: Barton 1792 Distillery.

Barton 1792 is the oldest fully operating distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, often referred to as the "bourbon capital of the world." The "1792" refers to the year Kentucky became a state (Barton was founded in 1879). The brand is owned by the Sazerac Company, which owns a large portfolio of other spirit brands. There is no guesswork needed to figure out who Sam's Club's supplier is — it's stated on the Member's Mark bourbon bottle. Barton 1792 supplies other retailers too. Kirkland Signature small batch Kentucky straight bourbon is also produced by the distillery.

The Member's Mark bottle is a Kentucky straight small batch bourbon whiskey, which means it must be aged in charred American oak barrels and be made from 51% corn. Although the price fluctuates by Sam's Club location, one customer review noted, "I was nervous, but when I saw the distiller, I was willing to risk the $18.99. Bet paid off." According to Wine Searcher, the average price for a 750-milliliter bottle of Barton 1792 small batch bourbon is $32, so the Member's Mark price will save you money.