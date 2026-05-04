Andrew Zimmern Swears By This Brisket Tip For More Flavor

Andrew Zimmern may be known for his adventurous appetite in the TV show "Bizarre Foods," (which was never the same after filming), but this food personality has a lot of love for old-school comfort dishes as well. In an interview with Parade magazine, he waxes lyrical about the various tips and tricks he has learned and practiced over the years when preparing one of his grandmother's signature recipes: brisket. And now that barbecue season is almost upon us, we highly recommend that brisket be on your menu, especially if you are looking to level up your barbecuing skills by smoking meats. Zimmern's tip for preparing the best brisket? Do not trim the fat off beforehand.

Why, according to Zimmern, is it a good idea to keep the fat cap on a joint of brisket? In short, because it provides valuable flavor. While he will remove the larger chunks of fat from the brisket, he will keep most of it on as it will eventually render into the meat over the long and slow cook. And if it happens to still be fatty after it is done cooking? Simply trim off the fat afterward, as the fat has already done all that it can to flavor the meat.