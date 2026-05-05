Why Did McDonald's (Mostly) Stop Making Fried Apple Pies?

McDonald's has sold handheld apple pies for dessert since 1968, but today's version is a far cry from the original recipe. In fact, the internet is brimming with articles and social media posts about how the apple pies of yore were far superior to those the chain sells now. The biggest difference? They used to be fried, but starting in 1992, McDonald's switched to the oven and debuted baked apple pies that year. This drastic change was due to that decade's major shift toward diet culture, with many claiming dietary fat was the big bad wolf of nutrition, so to speak. McDonald's followed the trend and, for the most part, still bakes its apple pies today.

With the exception of two states, apple pies from most Mickey D's locations lack the bubbly, crispy crust and piping-hot filling they had back in the day — elements that fans agree made them much better than the current iteration. One Instagram user proclaimed, "Sure it may be liquid radiation, but it was DELICIOUS liquid radiation!" Another chimed in, "Best one's ever! Bring them back!! Crispy!!"

The early '90s weren't the last time McDonald's modified its apple pies, either. In 2016, the crust changed from a solid-dough top to a lattice crust, and in 2018, the company began using more "real" ingredients in the recipe, like butter and cinnamon. However, according to the McDonald's website, butter no longer appears among the item's listed ingredients.