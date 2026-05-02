Who Is America's Culinary Cup Judge Michael Cimarusti?

When you are competing on television to prove that you are one of the best chefs in the country, you want a judge who has already established themselves as someone at the top of their game. Chef and co-owner of Providence, a Los Angeles restaurant that has been awarded a coveted three Michelin Stars, Michael Cimarusti fits the bill. Alongside food TV personality Padma Lakshmi and Chef Wylie Dufresne, Cimarusti is a judge on "America's Culinary Cup," the CBS cooking competition show featuring elite chefs vying for a $1 million prize. Cimarusti's accomplishments and accolades — not to mention his taste — demonstrate why he belongs at the judge's table.

After graduating from the renowned Culinary Institute of America, Cimarusti began his culinary career in New York City, working under Chef Larry Forgione, known as the "godfather" of American cuisine. Later, Cimarusti was recruited to the West Coast by Wolfgang Puck to serve as chef de cuisine at the famed restaurant, Spago. Now, Cimarusti is a James Beard Award winner, who was recognized as one of the 50 Most Powerful People in American Fine Dining by Robb Report. While "America's Culinary Cup" is his first turn as a regular-season judge, Cimarusti has been featured a dozen times on "Hell's Kitchen" and has served as a judge on "Top Chef Masters" and "MasterChef." We even got to chat with Cimarusti in an exclusive interview on judging the "MasterChef" Season 11 finale.