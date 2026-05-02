Who Is America's Culinary Cup Judge Michael Cimarusti?
When you are competing on television to prove that you are one of the best chefs in the country, you want a judge who has already established themselves as someone at the top of their game. Chef and co-owner of Providence, a Los Angeles restaurant that has been awarded a coveted three Michelin Stars, Michael Cimarusti fits the bill. Alongside food TV personality Padma Lakshmi and Chef Wylie Dufresne, Cimarusti is a judge on "America's Culinary Cup," the CBS cooking competition show featuring elite chefs vying for a $1 million prize. Cimarusti's accomplishments and accolades — not to mention his taste — demonstrate why he belongs at the judge's table.
After graduating from the renowned Culinary Institute of America, Cimarusti began his culinary career in New York City, working under Chef Larry Forgione, known as the "godfather" of American cuisine. Later, Cimarusti was recruited to the West Coast by Wolfgang Puck to serve as chef de cuisine at the famed restaurant, Spago. Now, Cimarusti is a James Beard Award winner, who was recognized as one of the 50 Most Powerful People in American Fine Dining by Robb Report. While "America's Culinary Cup" is his first turn as a regular-season judge, Cimarusti has been featured a dozen times on "Hell's Kitchen" and has served as a judge on "Top Chef Masters" and "MasterChef." We even got to chat with Cimarusti in an exclusive interview on judging the "MasterChef" Season 11 finale.
Chef Cimarusti has a passion for seafood and sustainability
There are two themes of Michael Cimarusti's career as a chef: seafood and sustainability. The New Jersey native links the beginning of his cooking career to fishing with his grandfather. In addition to overseeing the renowned seafood menu at Providence, Cimarusti operates Connie & Ted's, a casual West Hollywood restaurant named after his grandparents and inspired by New England seafood eateries. In a 2021 interview, Cimarusti gave us an exclusive about the big mistake you're making with seafood (your full attention is key).
Providence, which has its own rooftop garden complete with beehives, is currently one of only 38 restaurants in the world that can boast three Michelin Stars, as well as a Green Star for its sustainability practices. In addition to sustainable fishing practices for the seafood he serves, Cimarusti has zero-waste programs for the restaurant's chocolate and even the cocktails. "I feel like we have a 'duty' here at the restaurant to try and find the most sustainable ingredients that we can," he said in a Michelin Guide interview. "Everybody knows we're at an inflection point right now – we're either doing things to contribute to its longevity and health, or we're doing things to the detriment of the planet. And I think we all have a responsibility to be in the former category."