Will Storing Strawberries With Cinnamon Sticks Make Them Last Longer?

It's a bummer when your berries go bad, but if you follow some tips, you can optimize their freshness. And, interestingly, strawberries aren't berries at all because their seeds are on the outside (who knew?). First of all, with the cinnamon stick technique, you can reuse sticks that you had already used in another recipe, just make sure you rinse them and completely dry them before putting them with your strawberries. Using dry, plain cinnamon sticks is great for storage because it won't add any extra flavor, but if you like the taste of cinnamon and strawberry, you can simply dust them with ground cinnamon and it will work equally well to fight the fungus.

Some other great techniques to keep your strawberries fresh are equally quick and easy. Try a good soak in a mixture of one part vinegar to three parts water. The vinegar will clean off any existing mold and can extend their freshness by a few days or up to a week. Just make sure they're completely dry before you store them. Storing them in an airtight container will keep new mold from getting in, and you can place them on paper towels inside the container to keep them from leaching moisture or knocking around inside the container to bruise them.

If you do, inevitably, find mold on your strawberries, you're generally okay to throw out only the infected ones and keep the rest, just take a close look at each berry before you pop it in your mouth. And this time maybe add a little cinnamon to the container once you put them back in the fridge.