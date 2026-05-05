What Is The Best-Selling Cereal Brand In The US?

For many of us, breakfast cereal has become such a regular part of our diet that we may not stop to think just how much of it we really buy. Based on data verified by online career platform Zippia in 2023, around 2.7 billion boxes of cereal are sold every year in the U.S., with annual sales amounting to roughly $20.59 billion. As for the single best-selling brand in the country, that distinction belongs to none other than Cheerios, which has been part of American breakfasts since 1941.

General Mills' Cheerios surpassed all cereals with an estimated 139.1 million boxes sold and annual sales totaling $435.9 million in 2023. Honey Nut Cheerios, the top choice in Mashed's ranking of 22 Cheerios flavors, did pretty well, too — it ranked third in U.S. sales, with 129.3 million boxes sold, raking in $421.7 million in sales. Kellogg's Frosted Flakes placed second in boxes sold with 132.3 million, but earned less than Honey Nut Cheerios, with $412.6 million in annual sales.

Cheerios came out on top in other measures as well. Betting authority VegasInsider analyzed Google search activity for popular cereal brands across a 12-month span from 2024 to 2025, and Cheerios led the pack with an average search volume of 103,120, more than 20% higher than second-ranked Lucky Charms. A 2024 survey by consumer analytics platform CivicScience found that 62% of respondents favored Cheerios, more than any other brand.