Forget Sheet Pan Nachos — This Underused Pan Does It Better

Sheet pan recipes have taken many of us from zero to dinner on countless nights. When you're feeling unmotivated in the kitchen, nothing beats tossing a bunch of ingredients on a baking sheet and letting your oven do the rest. But before you pull out your sheet pan to make that over-the-top nachos recipe (again), hear us out: Your underrated Bundt pan will actually do a better job.

Thanks to the Bundt's deep vertical construction, you can assemble your nachos in layers so there are no naked tortilla chips. These vessels are masters of heat distribution, so the cheese, meat, beans, and other toppings will melt through completely, then drape over the chips once the pan is flipped. The Bundt keeps the nachos in an easy-to-share stack that you and your guests can pull apart bite by bite, like monkey bread. Even better, the central hole can serve as a reservoir for beans, toppings, or condiments.

Making Bundt pan nachos is easy enough, but there are a few tricks to follow for drool-worthy results. First, be sure to thoroughly grease the Bundt pan with cooking spray to ensure the nachos slide out easily. Make a base of cheese first, then add toppings, chips, and repeat to avoid any soggy or bare sections. After baking, finish your nachos with cold, fresh toppings like sour cream, raw onions, and cilantro.