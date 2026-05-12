Forget Sheet Pan Nachos — This Underused Pan Does It Better
Sheet pan recipes have taken many of us from zero to dinner on countless nights. When you're feeling unmotivated in the kitchen, nothing beats tossing a bunch of ingredients on a baking sheet and letting your oven do the rest. But before you pull out your sheet pan to make that over-the-top nachos recipe (again), hear us out: Your underrated Bundt pan will actually do a better job.
Thanks to the Bundt's deep vertical construction, you can assemble your nachos in layers so there are no naked tortilla chips. These vessels are masters of heat distribution, so the cheese, meat, beans, and other toppings will melt through completely, then drape over the chips once the pan is flipped. The Bundt keeps the nachos in an easy-to-share stack that you and your guests can pull apart bite by bite, like monkey bread. Even better, the central hole can serve as a reservoir for beans, toppings, or condiments.
Making Bundt pan nachos is easy enough, but there are a few tricks to follow for drool-worthy results. First, be sure to thoroughly grease the Bundt pan with cooking spray to ensure the nachos slide out easily. Make a base of cheese first, then add toppings, chips, and repeat to avoid any soggy or bare sections. After baking, finish your nachos with cold, fresh toppings like sour cream, raw onions, and cilantro.
Bundt pan nachos are ingenious and endlessly customizable
You can make just about any nachos in a Bundt pan, but if you're converting sheet pan nachos specifically, note a few key differences. First, have extra ingredients on hand — you may be able to double the recipe due to the Bundt pan's greater volume. Bundt pan nachos are also more about toppings and melt factor, as opposed to sheet pan nachos, which prioritize crispness. The Bundt also delivers a more dramatic reveal perfect for parties and crowds.
Whatever Bundt pan you already have should do the trick, but if you're shopping for one, a metal, nonstick option is best for nachos, as it will release them easily. Nordic Ware is a timeless Bundt brand, but Lodge, Le Creuset, and USA Pan also make solid models. Make sure you also have a large serving platter to hold the nachos once they're flipped.
Feel free to swap plain tortilla chips for flavored, like Hint of Lime Tostitos or Nacho Cheese Doritos. Either way, use a thick, durable variety that will hold its own under wet toppings — that's the true secret to perfect nachos. As for fixings, we recommend following our sheet pan nachos recipe, which calls for bell peppers, tomatoes, olives, and ground beef. Simply layer the ingredients in a Bundt pan instead of on a sheet pan. Our copycat Taco Bell Triple Layer Nachos recipe is an even lower lift, as it stars store-bought refried beans, queso, and taco sauce.