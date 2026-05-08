The Flavorful Swap Chef José Andrés Uses In Place Of Salt

It's hard to imagine cooking without salt — try to find any recipe without it. Salt helps enhance the flavor of ingredients you're cooking with, but sometimes, there are health situations where a reduction of sodium intake is encouraged. So how can you make a good meal when it's called for in every dish? Chef José Andrés has a solution: Turn to salt's ever-present sidekick, black pepper.

Although this dynamic duo is almost always paired together, chef Andrés explained in an interview with Food & Wine that the key to salt-free cooking is experimenting with spices to ensure that it doesn't taste like the dish is lacking in anything. He personally likes to stick with a classic: "I like black pepper, but you make sure it's fresh and make sure it's very fine. And this is a good substitute for salt." FYI: Black pepper doesn't exactly expire, but it can lose flavor after a year or more, so that's why he recommends fresh.

It's an interesting substitute, as salt and pepper don't share many similarities. Salt is a mineral comprised of sodium and chloride, and it's mined from the earth around the world or extracted from sea water. There are many different styles of salt, but most of the time, it doesn't have much of a flavor besides saltiness. Black pepper is actually a dried berry that comes from the Piper nigrum vine, which is native to South India. It essentially works as a salt replacement by covering the lack of saltiness with fragrance and spice.