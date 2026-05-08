This Unexpected Beverage Was Buzz Aldrin's First Drink On The Moon

From the audio of Neil Armstrong's historic first words on the lunar surface to the grainy photos and video, iconic footage has given Americans insight into the sights and sounds of the first lunar landing. But what were the tastes the astronauts experienced during that unforgettable event? There's a little-known story about Buzz Aldrin's first drink on the moon — a small serving of sacramental wine — that may help you appreciate the moment even more.

The drink most often associated with astronauts is Tang, a shelf-stable beverage mix that was also a popular breakfast drink in the 1960s. Aldrin's thoughts on Tang were far from an endorsement, and besides, he had another drink in mind for such a life-changing occasion. As an elder in the Presbyterian church, Aldrin prepared for the first moon landing by getting special permission from church leaders to serve himself Holy Communion. He packed bread and wine for the small ceremony in space. When the lunar module landed, Aldrin asked his colleagues on the other end of the communication lines to serve a moment of silence and give thanks in their own way before he took a sip of sacramental wine on the surface of the moon.