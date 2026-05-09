The First Thing You Should Do After Touching A Restaurant Menu

Cleanliness is essential in any dining establishment. Hence, local, state, and federal agencies inspect restaurants for hygiene regularly. There are also ways for customers to judge how clean an eatery is (such as checking out the bathroom). However, potential health hazards sometimes hide in plain sight when you go out to eat. One of the dirtiest items in any restaurant is the menu — and that's why you should always wash your hands after touching it.

Why do menus get so dirty? The answer is simple: Customers all touch them. As effective as the restaurant may be at cleaning its own facility, the staff can't control their guests' hygiene. Some diners might be sick or may not have washed their hands in a long time. A little kid could bring their favorite Matchbox car and drive it all over a few menus. Other times, they might get dirty just because of accidents, such as spills or people dropping them on the floor.

The germs on menus are no joke. Ibtehal Alsallaiy investigated the subject as a graduate student at Clemson University. As part of a 2013 master's thesis, Alsallaiy conducted a study which found that "bacteria can transfer from a menu to the consumer's hands and that bacteria can survive on menus even after 48 [hours]." Staphylococcus (the cause of staph infections) was the main concern in that case, but a variety of pathogens could be lurking. In fact, restaurant menus are often the germiest item on the table, sometimes harboring 100 times as many bacteria as a toilet seat.