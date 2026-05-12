Should You Keep Storing Bread In Its Plastic Bag?

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That plastic bag your bread comes in might seem like the best option for keeping it fresh for as long as possible. It seals up easily and is air-tight, but the reality is, a plastic bag is a storage mistake for bread. Instead of preserving bread for longer, this method of storage may be accelerating how quickly it's going bad.

The location and climate have a lot to do with how quickly bread molds or goes stale. If there is humidity present, plastic can trap moisture in the bag, creating conditions where mold thrives. In a dry environment, the plastic bag provides no airflow, which translates to the bread becoming stale. For example, on a hot summer day, opening the bread bag multiple times introduces moisture. The plastic bag that bread comes in can function as a storage solution if your kitchen isn't too dry or humid, and the bread is stored away from light and heat. You must also be good at remembering to correctly close the bread bag every time it's opened.

The most obvious sign that bread has gone bad is visible mold; it might look like patches of green, blue, white, or black. Unfortunately, if you spot any, the entire loaf should be tossed as mold spreads through bread faster than it appears on the surface. Trust your sense of smell: Bad bread will smell sour, musty, or off in a way that's clearly different from its normal yeasty aroma.