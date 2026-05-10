What Happened To The First Restaurant Featured On Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares?

"Bonapartes Restaurant is in dire straits," explained a calm Gordon Ramsay on the voiceover. It marked the beginning of an episode focused on an eatery in the English town of Silsden, West Yorkshire (via YouTube). "The kitchen is down to two staff, and the money has nearly run out." This might now be a familiar premise to viewers on both sides of the pond, but viewers first heard these words in 2004 when the very first episode of "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares" aired in the U.K.

Season 1, Episode 1 began around a year after new owner Sue Ray took over Bonapartes. Located at 46 Kirkgate, the eatery sat across the street from the long-running pub at the Red Lion Hotel, which dates back to 1650. Unfortunately, Ray's place lacked that same staying power. She struggled to bring in customers, and low revenue made it difficult to pay head chef Tim Gray's salary. The 21-year-old Gray had high hopes while fumbling the fine-dining menu he'd designed. "Obviously, I'd like a couple of restaurants. Maybe three," he said, shortly before overseeing a mess of a dinner service.

Gray's inability to manage just 11 guests while coddling irrelevant ingredients caused Ramsay to admonish him, "If you toss that f***ing cabbage once more, I'm going to ram it up your a**, okay?" This clearly set Bonapartes up to be one of the best (or at least most memorable) nightmares in the decades-long run of the show. Unfortunately, after the cameras stopped rolling, the staff at the restaurant would see that bad dream become an even worse reality.