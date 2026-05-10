What Happened To The First Restaurant Featured On Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares?
"Bonapartes Restaurant is in dire straits," explained a calm Gordon Ramsay on the voiceover. It marked the beginning of an episode focused on an eatery in the English town of Silsden, West Yorkshire (via YouTube). "The kitchen is down to two staff, and the money has nearly run out." This might now be a familiar premise to viewers on both sides of the pond, but viewers first heard these words in 2004 when the very first episode of "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares" aired in the U.K.
Season 1, Episode 1 began around a year after new owner Sue Ray took over Bonapartes. Located at 46 Kirkgate, the eatery sat across the street from the long-running pub at the Red Lion Hotel, which dates back to 1650. Unfortunately, Ray's place lacked that same staying power. She struggled to bring in customers, and low revenue made it difficult to pay head chef Tim Gray's salary. The 21-year-old Gray had high hopes while fumbling the fine-dining menu he'd designed. "Obviously, I'd like a couple of restaurants. Maybe three," he said, shortly before overseeing a mess of a dinner service.
Gray's inability to manage just 11 guests while coddling irrelevant ingredients caused Ramsay to admonish him, "If you toss that f***ing cabbage once more, I'm going to ram it up your a**, okay?" This clearly set Bonapartes up to be one of the best (or at least most memorable) nightmares in the decades-long run of the show. Unfortunately, after the cameras stopped rolling, the staff at the restaurant would see that bad dream become an even worse reality.
What happened to Bonapartes on Kitchen Nightmares?
Cabbage was the least of Gordon Ramsay's problems at Bonapartes. Seeing no evidence of culinary prowess from chef Tim Gray, Ramsay asked him to create a signature dish. It turned out to be one of the worst items ever served to the "Kitchen Nightmares" star. Made with rancid scallops, the food was so bad that it caused Ramsay to vomit. Even so, he didn't think Bonapartes was beyond salvation and endeavored to revamp the whole operation — from the dingy basement dining room to the disorganized kitchen.
Ramsay came up with a new and less-demanding menu, explaining that "90% of the food can be prepared and perfected a day in advance." He also helped owner Sue Ray better lead the restaurant, and advised Gray on how to respectfully and supportively work with others in Bonapartes.
In the process of the relaunch, Ramsay learned part of the problem with Bonapartes' food: Gray wasn't tasting anything he prepared and had no idea what the guests were actually receiving. Whether it was flavorless, overly salty, mushy, or chewy, food left the kitchen without the staff realizing just how inedible it was. So, Ramsay blindfolded the cooks and had them taste some of their most common ingredients, beginning to train them to build their palates. The nightmare wasn't over: Even after relaunching the new menu, Ramsay found more rotting food and filth in the kitchen and shut it down.
Bonapartes after Kitchen Nightmares
When Gordon Ramsay revisited Bonapartes in Season 2, the kitchen lacked its young chef: "They parted company," he explains. Tim Gray had in fact gotten a job at a competing restaurant in town, The Grouse. He also felt compelled to stay in the spotlight. "I now want to work in the media in television production or presenting," he told The Telegraph and Argus in 2004.
Immediately after Ramsay left, Bonapartes' fortunes were looking up. Ray explained to The Telegraph and Argus that bookings had risen. She also didn't appear to hold any ill will over "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares." "It was completely tongue-in-cheek — it was hilarious. It was a very contrived and staged [program]," she said to the local newspaper.
Months later, Ray had a different perspective. In fact, she threatened to sue Ramsay after the episode aired. She didn't get to see the final edit ahead of time, and no one told her the program's title would be "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares." Moreover, Ray claimed she was told the episode would have a positive ending as opposed to scenes of rotting foods. Meanwhile, a London newspaper alleged that the show's crew actually faked scenes to make the restaurant appear worse than it was. Ramsay sued for libel, and won £75,000 (around $100,000).
Is Bonapartes from Kitchen Nightmares still open?
After converting Bonapartes to a bar with no kitchen, Sue Ray closed the business in 2005 and ended up declaring personal bankruptcy. She felt that "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares" led to the eatery's demise. However, Channel 4, the network that aired the episode, disagreed. "All participants were advised to seek legal advice before taking part," it said in a statement to The Guardian.
Bonapartes wasn't the last dining establishment to operate at 46 Kirkgate, though. In 2006, the building became the home of Reflectionz, a bar and restaurant owned by local couple Afzal Eusuf and Jan Jackman. The pair actually invited Gordon Ramsay to come by and see how they updated the place, but it's not clear whether he ever paid them a visit.
Reflectionz ultimately closed, too, in 2009. After the place was sold yet again, it became Essence Bar & Bistro, which also shut down after a short time. The restaurant's former storefront has since been bricked over. Property listings published by Mark Brearley & Company in 2004 indicate that the space was converted to a residence.
What's next for Bonapartes' owners?
According to Sue Ray, "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares" left her in financial ruin. After selling the building that contained the restaurant and her residence, she moved in with her sister, per The Telegraph and Argus. As for Gordon Ramsay, Bonapartes might have been a necessary deep-end introduction to what it would be like to host the series. "Kitchen Nightmares" was embroiled in multiple scandals and lawsuits over its run in the United Kingdom and in the States.
Since then, Ray appears to have exited the food business entirely. The Telegraph and Argus reported in 2006 that she hoped to start running sailboats as a skipper instead. "She had a potentially thriving business as a restaurateur and bar owner but she was hoodwinked by a TV production company," said her lawyer at the time. Meanwhile, Tim Gray moved to Eastburn, which is essentially the next town over. However, it's not clear what he has done since.
While Ray and Gray may have parted ways after the disastrous episode, they had one somewhat dark commonality. In the years following their time at Bonapartes, both were arrested for alleged drunk driving. Ray's incident occurred in 2006, and Gray's happened the following year. In the latter case, the court heard that Gray repeatedly told law enforcement that "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares" "ruined his life."