Why Andrew Zimmern Thinks You Shouldn't Always Be Scared Of Pink Chicken

For starters, you need a raw chicken that's fresh. The flesh should be bright, shiny, and pink. If it's at all gray or dull in color, it's probably past its prime. If it smells sour or anything close to (there's no better way to say it) funky, you shouldn't eat it. If the exterior is sticky, tacky, or slimy, throw it out. And once you're sure you have a fresh chicken, you just have to worry about the internal cook temperature.

According to the USDA, the best temperature for a perfectly cooked chicken is 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Get a fresh raw chicken to 165 degrees, and it's safe to eat, no matter the color. Zimmern says in the video that everyone overcooks their chicken, but not him. "My white meat, when it goes to 150 [degrees Fahrenheit], 155, I stop. It'll rise in temperature [after removing it from heat], but I don't want to dry it out," he explains. This is a solid technique, provided you make sure it ultimately does get up to 165 degrees before eating.

Part of the reason we're so afraid of pink chicken has to do with "food anxiety." After hearing dozens of reports of salmonella outbreaks and other bacteria associated with undercooked chicken, we've been programmed to fear chicken that's even just a little pink. To make sure you get to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll need to insert a meat thermometer into the center of the thickest part of the meat. In a whole chicken, that's the center of the breast. If it's at 165, you're good to go.