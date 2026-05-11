What Flavor Is Smirnoff Ice Original Supposed To Be?

Many millennials are thoroughly familiar with the hilarious tradition of Smirnoff Icing. The idea is that your friends hide a bottle of Smirnoff Ice somewhere (like a drawer or gift box). If you unknowingly find it, then you need to chug the thirst-quencher on one knee for all present. Once that happens, congratulations — you've been Iced. But have you ever wondered what its flavor was supposed to be while you were guzzling it down? It turns out there's a clear-cut answer.

Smirnoff Ice Original is labeled a "crisp citrus" malt beverage by the brand. It has all the trappings of a lemon-lime soda, only with much less carbonation. The drink's fizziness plays up the crisp, refreshing notes of the citrus flavoring. Think of it as a super bright, mild lemonade, or a minimally bubbly Sprite.

The iconic sipper is designed to stand in for a mixed drink. So all you need to do is open the container and enjoy. It offers the buzz and toned-down flavor of a liquor-and-juice cocktail, minus the work of shaking, stirring, and fetching additional ingredients. It's also worth noting that Smirnoff Ice Original is a malt beverage, so it's produced more or less like a brewed beer. That means it contains no vodka even though the brand is known for that spirit. Malt beverages like this are mostly made by fermenting both malted barley and hops in water.