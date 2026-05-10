How 3 Meals A Day Became The Norm

These days, people commonly set their clocks around having three main meals, but that hasn't always been the case. Eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner didn't become the norm until the Industrial Revolution, which kicked off during the 1700s. Workdays required energy in the morning, a mid-day break, and a chance to eat as a family in the evenings.

Thousands of years ago, mealtimes were dictated to a larger extent by the availability of sunlight as well as cultural differences. For example, ancient Egyptians generally started the day with a light breakfast and then ate a larger meal in the afternoon, while wealthier families ate more frequently. By contrast, some historians believe ancient Romans satisfied their hunger with one big feast each day because they viewed that as healthier.

Just as food schedules evolved in response to changing conditions, so did the words used to describe them. The word "breakfast" originally carried the religious connotation of "breaking the fast." When monks coined the term, they didn't eat until after the morning mass was held. And when they did eat, they didn't consume much. A big morning meal didn't become fashionable until the 17th century. For much of history, the mid-day eating session we would now describe as "lunch" was known as "dinner," and a smaller meal before sundown was called "supper." (Moreover, different cultures had their own variations, like tea time in England.) Finally, when electricity became common, artificial lighting enabled to set their own eating schedules that didn't revolve around the sun.