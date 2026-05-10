How 3 Meals A Day Became The Norm
These days, people commonly set their clocks around having three main meals, but that hasn't always been the case. Eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner didn't become the norm until the Industrial Revolution, which kicked off during the 1700s. Workdays required energy in the morning, a mid-day break, and a chance to eat as a family in the evenings.
Thousands of years ago, mealtimes were dictated to a larger extent by the availability of sunlight as well as cultural differences. For example, ancient Egyptians generally started the day with a light breakfast and then ate a larger meal in the afternoon, while wealthier families ate more frequently. By contrast, some historians believe ancient Romans satisfied their hunger with one big feast each day because they viewed that as healthier.
Just as food schedules evolved in response to changing conditions, so did the words used to describe them. The word "breakfast" originally carried the religious connotation of "breaking the fast." When monks coined the term, they didn't eat until after the morning mass was held. And when they did eat, they didn't consume much. A big morning meal didn't become fashionable until the 17th century. For much of history, the mid-day eating session we would now describe as "lunch" was known as "dinner," and a smaller meal before sundown was called "supper." (Moreover, different cultures had their own variations, like tea time in England.) Finally, when electricity became common, artificial lighting enabled to set their own eating schedules that didn't revolve around the sun.
Mealtimes are important, but not everyone needs 3
Meal routines have played a part in the American experience for a long time for both economic and societal reasons. For instance, the idea that breakfast is the most important meal of the day actually started from marketing campaigns to sell cereal during the 1940s. And the school lunch program became popularized as a way to feed hungry kids.
Regularly eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner also has potential health benefits, such as improved digestion, more consistent energy levels, and better blood sugar regulation. However some nutritionists say that the three-meal-a-day routine isn't the only option that works. Dietary needs can vary — even at different points in a person's life — based on individual factors such as work schedules, conditions like diabetes or pregnancy, and goals like weight loss or training for a marathon. Religion can also be a factor. "There is no single formula that works for everyone," dietitian Audra Wilson said in a 2023 Northwestern Medicine article. "Your plan has to be sustainable for life, not only in the short term."