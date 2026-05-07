What Happened To Keystone Light's Fruit-Flavored Spinoff Beers?

Although we've not glimpsed one in quite some time, older reviews tell of the bygone Keystone Light Lime, which had a particularly pungent lime scent and refreshing (though some say watered-down) taste. It had a short run in the mid 2010s. Keystone's parent company Molson Coors launched Keylightful, a raspberry and lime beer, in 2020. But the next year it discontinued 11 of its non-flagship products, and Keylightful sadly joined the list of discontinued beers we'll never drink again. So what happened to these fruit-flavored spinoffs, and why were their lives cut short? A combination of premiumization (focusing marketing toward top-tier products to drive increased sales) and a shift in younger drinkers' buying habits away from lower-cost beers ultimately killed them.

During an earnings call following the restructuring that axed Keylightful (along with 100 other SKUs), according to Molson Coors blog, Beer & Beyond, Gavin Hattersley (who was CEO of Molson Coors at the time) said, "This will improve supply chain flexibility for our profitable priority brands, enhance our innovation efforts, enable us to better focus resources, and ensure dependable and on-time shipments to our distributors." But as business trends flow in and out of style, good things inevitably circle back around, and it appears Keystone Light makers couldn't stay away from fruit flavors forever. Molson Coors recently debuted Keystone Light Apple.