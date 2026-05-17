The Mini-Burger At This Southern Chain Was A Favorite Of Elvis Presley's

Elvis Presley is famous for his appetite. Even as a mega-celebrity, he never lost his love for simple, no-frills foods as his stardom rose. In addition to fried chicken and peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches, The King was particularly fond of hamburgers, and some of his favorites came from the Southern fast-food chain, Krystal.

In an interview with ABC24 Memphis, Priscilla Presley shared her late husband's penchant for the simple fast-food item. "The hamburgers were so small! He didn't like big things to eat," she said. Krystal is similar to White Castle in that both brands are famous for its miniature slider-style burgers. The sliders are simply called "Krystal hamburgers" or "Krystals." The original is grilled beef, diced onions, mustard, and dill pickle on a steamed bun. There are also variations with American cheese or bacon and cheese, plus a double with a third bun in the center.

Presley often enjoyed the miniature handhelds before performances. "That's a good burger right there. Ain't nothing like a Krystal on the way to the stage," Presley said in one backstage video as he ate. In another clip before a different show, he remarked, "Little Krystal does the trick, man. Perfect bite before lights go up," while eating a slider. Despite his adoration, Presley didn't exclusively eat Krystal burgers. His personal chef, Mary Jenkins, would often prepare cheeseburgers for him at Graceland.