The Mini-Burger At This Southern Chain Was A Favorite Of Elvis Presley's
Elvis Presley is famous for his appetite. Even as a mega-celebrity, he never lost his love for simple, no-frills foods as his stardom rose. In addition to fried chicken and peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwiches, The King was particularly fond of hamburgers, and some of his favorites came from the Southern fast-food chain, Krystal.
In an interview with ABC24 Memphis, Priscilla Presley shared her late husband's penchant for the simple fast-food item. "The hamburgers were so small! He didn't like big things to eat," she said. Krystal is similar to White Castle in that both brands are famous for its miniature slider-style burgers. The sliders are simply called "Krystal hamburgers" or "Krystals." The original is grilled beef, diced onions, mustard, and dill pickle on a steamed bun. There are also variations with American cheese or bacon and cheese, plus a double with a third bun in the center.
Presley often enjoyed the miniature handhelds before performances. "That's a good burger right there. Ain't nothing like a Krystal on the way to the stage," Presley said in one backstage video as he ate. In another clip before a different show, he remarked, "Little Krystal does the trick, man. Perfect bite before lights go up," while eating a slider. Despite his adoration, Presley didn't exclusively eat Krystal burgers. His personal chef, Mary Jenkins, would often prepare cheeseburgers for him at Graceland.
Elvis Presley's favorite Southern burger chain's sliders are worth ordering (and replicating)
You'll have to go to the South to try one of Elvis Presley's beloved Krystal burgers. Though the fast-food chain filed for bankruptcy in 2020, Krystal still has locations in 11 states with most stores being in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, and Tennessee. Given that Krystal opened in 1932 and Elvis was from Mississippi and lived in Memphis for most of his career, he was likely a longtime fan.
Presley isn't the only one, as many Southerners swear by the chain's hamburgers. "I miss Krystal's. Now living out in western Colorado, the closest I can get is frozen White Castle," one Reddit user confessed. "There's a nostalgia thing for me. The combination of grease, steam, onions, pickles, mustard hits just right sometimes," wrote another. "A good Krystal burger is great after a long evening of partying," claimed a third.
If you don't live near a Krystal, you can make similar copycat sliders. Folks who've tried replicating the burgers recommend Hawaiian sweet rolls for its small size and softness. Season the beef to taste and press the patties very thin to ensure a crisp exterior. For the onions, try soaking dehydrated onions in water, like Krystal does, instead of using raw. The rest is mere assembly. Use our oven-baked hamburger sliders recipe as a guide to make them for a crowd.