Can You Really Trust Online Restaurant Reviews?

The New York Times published its first restaurant review in 1859. "I had Veuve Clicquot at the Astor House and finished with Clos Vougeot at Delmonico's and then went home to begin the writing of my reflections," wrote the critic, who was only listed as "the Strong-Minded Reporter of the Times" (via the TimesMachine). Over the following century, the newspaper hosted a parade of big-name food critics, such as Ruth Reichl and Craig Claiborne, garnering trustworthy acclaim for its restaurant reviews.

But what happens when Reichl isn't available to comment and a hungry prospective diner is left with only Josh B.'s opinion on Yelp? Unfortunately, there's no single way to tell whether an online restaurant review is trustworthy or not, but there are some ways you can filter helpful information from the bottomless pit that is the internet. The basics are essentially the same as evaluating anything else online: Who created this and why, and is it relevant for me?

One of the best ways to filter the abundance of restaurant reviews is to look for professional critics with a large body of work. Food critics constantly visit restaurants, even if they don't write about them all, so they are able to put eateries in context, often writing for newspapers or magazines. As print journalism declines, though, they're moving to alternative outlets. Longtime critic Ryan Sutton in New York City, for instance, now writes for his own website called The Lo Times after a tenure at Bloomberg and Eater.