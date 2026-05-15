If You Use A Scrub Mommy Or Daddy You Need This Money-Saving Tip

Sometimes washing dishes calls for Mommy or Daddy to help. Scrub Mommy or Scrub Daddy, that is. Invented by Aaron Krause and introduced widely in 2012 on "Shark Tank," these brightly-colored sponges are stiff when rinsed with cold water, but soften under hot water, essentially combining the two sides of a regular scrubber sponge.

We're here to help you get the most out of your kitchen tools, including avoiding common mistakes when using your kitchen sponges, but what about after they've reached the point of no return? Like most sponges, Scrub Daddy and its family of sponges are made of plastic. So when you throw away a used-up sponge, it becomes yet another piece of plastic heading to the landfill.

What if you could get money back instead? In the United States, Scrub Daddy started a program called Foam2Fuel. You can send your used Scrub Daddy item back to the company, and Scrub Daddy recycles it. In return, you get a discount on a future sponge purchase. Keeping plastic waste out of landfills and getting some money back is a real win-win for Scrub Daddy devotees.