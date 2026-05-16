Martha Stewart's Opinion Of Millennials? Not Great
Known as the ultimate homemaker and sometimes referred to as "the original influencer," Martha Stewart has gained a lot of loyal fans through the years. She's been known to return her affection, too, most notably evident in her devoted and famous friendship with Snoop Dogg, which began in 2008 when he met her as a guest on her show, "Martha." But diving deeper into some of the controversial things that often get ignored about Martha Stewart, it appears that she doesn't have a soft spot for everyone. In fact, there's a whole generation excluded from her coveted adoration — Millennials. In a 2016 interview with "Luxury Listing Magazine," Stewart said she understands that both the state of the economy and the outlook for young people are harsh, however; she believes Millennials should work harder to become self sufficient and go after what they want to achieve.
"I think every business is trying to target Millennials," Stewart said. "But who are Millennials? Now we are finding out that they are living with their parents. They don't have the initiative to go out and find a little apartment and grow a tomato plant on the terrace." The entrepreneur, who became America's first female self-made billionaire after her company Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia went public in 1999, offered her advice to the generation. "You have to strive for it," she said. "You have to go after it."
Does Martha Stewart's personal life reinforce her harsh opinion?
Has Martha Stewart's opinion of Generation Y changed in the decade since she made the disapproving comment? While we can't read her thoughts, we can observe she has not held back from forming friendships with several famous Millennials. A review of her selfies points to a close bond with Drake, Ed Sheeran, Khloe Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paris Hilton.
When it comes to doing business, Stewart prefers to skip Gen Y and instead repeatedly collaborates with (and markets to) Gen Z. She's appeared in a makeup brand partnership with beauty influencer Bretman Rock and an appearance with TikTok cooking creator Meredith Hayden — both Gen Z. And in November 2025 she even rereleased her 1982 book "Entertaining" after learning Gen Z consumers were vying to purchase vintage copies.
In terms of romance, we learned exploring the surprising things you never knew about Martha Stewart that she prefers younger men. She confessed on "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2016 that she once brought a male companion on a family vacation to Egypt and later learned that he was younger than her daughter — she guessed about 34. We don't have an exact date on the trip abroad she referenced. If it had been recent at the time of her show appearance, that could potentially place the mysterious bachelor in the millennial generation — or at least the cusp between millennial and the one-step-older Generation X.