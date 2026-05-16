Martha Stewart's Opinion Of Millennials? Not Great

Known as the ultimate homemaker and sometimes referred to as "the original influencer," Martha Stewart has gained a lot of loyal fans through the years. She's been known to return her affection, too, most notably evident in her devoted and famous friendship with Snoop Dogg, which began in 2008 when he met her as a guest on her show, "Martha." But diving deeper into some of the controversial things that often get ignored about Martha Stewart, it appears that she doesn't have a soft spot for everyone. In fact, there's a whole generation excluded from her coveted adoration — Millennials. In a 2016 interview with "Luxury Listing Magazine," Stewart said she understands that both the state of the economy and the outlook for young people are harsh, however; she believes Millennials should work harder to become self sufficient and go after what they want to achieve.

"I think every business is trying to target Millennials," Stewart said. "But who are Millennials? Now we are finding out that they are living with their parents. They don't have the initiative to go out and find a little apartment and grow a tomato plant on the terrace." The entrepreneur, who became America's first female self-made billionaire after her company Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia went public in 1999, offered her advice to the generation. "You have to strive for it," she said. "You have to go after it."