Ryan Gosling Loves This Florida Bakery

Actor Ryan Gosling has a serious sweet tooth. His "La La Land" costar, Emma Stone, revealed that Gosling "can eat more Twizzlers than anyone you've ever met," (via Vanity Fair) keeping them in his coat pocket for easy access. As far as a favorite dish Gosling could eat every day, his mother-in-law's arroz con leche, or Latin-style rice pudding, wears the crown. His sugary cravings don't end there, as Gosling also adores the toaster pastries from The Cake Shop Bakery in Tallahassee, Florida.

During an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Gosling spotted Donna Richards, a wardrobe supervisor and host dresser on "Saturday Night Live," who he'd met when he hosted the show in the past. After asking Richards for permission, he revealed that her sister "owns a bakery in Florida ... and they make the most incredible Pop-Tarts." He implores the crowd to try them, then added, "Donna gives them to you at the beginning of the show, like when you start hosting, so you're just running on Pop-Tarts."

The Cake Shop Bakery, owned by Linda Richards, saw a massive influx in orders after Gosling tipped off the public. Orders rushed in from across the nation, some requesting hundreds of popped tarts in bulk. "I did not know that was coming. It was a total shock. I was blown into another universe," Richards told WCTV. According to Richards, Gosling is most enamored with the strawberry variety, but the bakery also offers cinnamon, blueberry, and PB&J tarts.