Ryan Gosling Loves This Florida Bakery
Actor Ryan Gosling has a serious sweet tooth. His "La La Land" costar, Emma Stone, revealed that Gosling "can eat more Twizzlers than anyone you've ever met," (via Vanity Fair) keeping them in his coat pocket for easy access. As far as a favorite dish Gosling could eat every day, his mother-in-law's arroz con leche, or Latin-style rice pudding, wears the crown. His sugary cravings don't end there, as Gosling also adores the toaster pastries from The Cake Shop Bakery in Tallahassee, Florida.
During an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Gosling spotted Donna Richards, a wardrobe supervisor and host dresser on "Saturday Night Live," who he'd met when he hosted the show in the past. After asking Richards for permission, he revealed that her sister "owns a bakery in Florida ... and they make the most incredible Pop-Tarts." He implores the crowd to try them, then added, "Donna gives them to you at the beginning of the show, like when you start hosting, so you're just running on Pop-Tarts."
The Cake Shop Bakery, owned by Linda Richards, saw a massive influx in orders after Gosling tipped off the public. Orders rushed in from across the nation, some requesting hundreds of popped tarts in bulk. "I did not know that was coming. It was a total shock. I was blown into another universe," Richards told WCTV. According to Richards, Gosling is most enamored with the strawberry variety, but the bakery also offers cinnamon, blueberry, and PB&J tarts.
Ryan Gosling is only one of this Florida bakery's many fans
Ryan Gosling's beloved Cake Shop Bakery has been slinging sweets in Tallahassee for more than 25 years. Locals go for all sorts of baked goods — cookies, cheesecakes, pies, breads, and brownies, for starters — and coffee (there are also a few savory quiches on the menu). You won't find the popped tarts on the website, but the shop's social media confirms that they're not leaving the lineup anytime soon.
Since word got out, a number of Floridians and general fans of The Cake Shop are celebrating Linda Richards' success. And she no doubt deserves her roses, as the tarts are filled, crimped, and decorated by hand. The strawberry filling appears deliciously vibrant, while the icing is a simple mix of powdered sugar, vanilla, and cream. The sprinkles merely gild the lily.
Countless dessert-for-breakfast lovers expressed wanting to order some, while others who've already tried the tarts were happy to vouch. "If you think the Pop-Tarts are good, you should try the chocolate chip cookies," one Instagram user commented on one of the bakery's posts about the tarts. "This is so well deserved! The BEST bakery," wrote another. "You deserve the hype! It's so good," asserted a third. Just know that fans say the shop is now often sold out of tarts, so get there early if you can make the trip (online ordering is currently closed).