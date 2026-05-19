Why Poland Serves Vodka With Little Snacks
Several countries around the globe partake in culinary traditions that pair small bites of food with some sort of alcohol, usually in a social atmosphere. The most famous example is probably tapas in Spain. But there are also cicchetti in Venice, Italy, and bocas in Costa Rica. In Poland, friends and loved ones come together to enjoy zakąski, an appetizer-like small meal which translates to "a bite of something."
Instead of drinking wine or beer with these bite-sized portions of food, the Polish opt for a local specialty, vodka. The pairing is twofold; eating food with alcohol helps to slow the absorption of the vodka (so you don't feel too drunk too fast), and the traditional food choices for zakąski (which we'll get to) are meant to complement the flavors of the liquor. Many Polish weddings include zakąski in their celebrations, as it's intended to be a communal experience, so it's also a fitting tradition for holidays and other celebrations.
The origins of zakąski and popular foods that are served
Before World War II, Poland had a bustling restaurant and bar industry where you would often find zakąski. But the harrowing events that took place at the hands of Nazi Germany, followed by the takeover by the Communist Soviet Union in 1947, meant, in part, shortages of food and alcohol like wine and beer and a plethora of restaurant closures. However, vodka continued to be plentiful. The bars still operating had to abide by a rule that food had to be served alongside alcohol. With vodka being readily available, it was the popular choice, and bar purveyors plated up dishes of simple, affordable, and attainable ingredients for patrons.
In general, vodka has a very clean, neutral flavor; some even describe certain brands as having a sweet quality. As a result, it pairs well with foods that are salty, acidic, and rich in fat. Classic zakąski options include pickled vegetables, cold cuts, herring or smoked fish, aspic (meat jellies), mayonnaise-based sauces, and good bread to transport these ingredients. Even under Soviet control, when food was scarce, barkeeps served up small bites like cheese and boiled eggs, both good partners to vodka that are still served today. Variety is key to zakąski, so if you ever get the opportunity to experience it, expect several choices, as well as plenty of people around you to share in the traditional and historical meal.