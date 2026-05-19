Why Poland Serves Vodka With Little Snacks

Several countries around the globe partake in culinary traditions that pair small bites of food with some sort of alcohol, usually in a social atmosphere. The most famous example is probably tapas in Spain. But there are also cicchetti in Venice, Italy, and bocas in Costa Rica. In Poland, friends and loved ones come together to enjoy zakąski, an appetizer-like small meal which translates to "a bite of something."

Instead of drinking wine or beer with these bite-sized portions of food, the Polish opt for a local specialty, vodka. The pairing is twofold; eating food with alcohol helps to slow the absorption of the vodka (so you don't feel too drunk too fast), and the traditional food choices for zakąski (which we'll get to) are meant to complement the flavors of the liquor. Many Polish weddings include zakąski in their celebrations, as it's intended to be a communal experience, so it's also a fitting tradition for holidays and other celebrations.