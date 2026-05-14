The 6 Best Items New To Amazon Fresh To Buy In May 2026

From clothing to appliances to furniture, you can shop just about anything on Amazon. And thanks to Amazon Fresh, the global retail hub's online grocery store, that also includes frozen foods, pantry essentials, and fresh produce. Whether you're in a pinch or simply don't want to wait around for the least busy day to shop at Costco, Amazon Fresh is a great way to check everything off your weekly grocery list from the convenience of your couch — especially since most items are available for same-day or next-day delivery. (And no, you don't have to be a Prime member to use it.)

The items up for grabs run the gamut from fruits and veggies to eggs and meat to snack foods and ice cream. You can also browse based on dietary preferences, cultural cuisine, and even by recipe (if that doesn't solve the "what's for dinner?" conundrum, we don't know what will). And while the online behemoth recently announced it was closing all of the physical locations of Amazon Fresh, it's focusing on revving up its online market — meaning it's consistently being updated with yummy new finds. After scouring its "New to Fresh" section, we found some of the latest and greatest additions to the grocer's virtual aisles. If you love yourself a hearty burrito or happen to be a fan of corn chowder (or Harry Potter), you'll want to read on.