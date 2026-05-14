The 6 Best Items New To Amazon Fresh To Buy In May 2026
From clothing to appliances to furniture, you can shop just about anything on Amazon. And thanks to Amazon Fresh, the global retail hub's online grocery store, that also includes frozen foods, pantry essentials, and fresh produce. Whether you're in a pinch or simply don't want to wait around for the least busy day to shop at Costco, Amazon Fresh is a great way to check everything off your weekly grocery list from the convenience of your couch — especially since most items are available for same-day or next-day delivery. (And no, you don't have to be a Prime member to use it.)
The items up for grabs run the gamut from fruits and veggies to eggs and meat to snack foods and ice cream. You can also browse based on dietary preferences, cultural cuisine, and even by recipe (if that doesn't solve the "what's for dinner?" conundrum, we don't know what will). And while the online behemoth recently announced it was closing all of the physical locations of Amazon Fresh, it's focusing on revving up its online market — meaning it's consistently being updated with yummy new finds. After scouring its "New to Fresh" section, we found some of the latest and greatest additions to the grocer's virtual aisles. If you love yourself a hearty burrito or happen to be a fan of corn chowder (or Harry Potter), you'll want to read on.
Amazon Grocery Chicken Dipping Sauce
Can't get enough of Chick-fil-A's famous dipping sauce? Save yourself a trip and snag this sweet and smoky new dupe from Amazon's private label. Featuring ingredients like mustard seed, cayenne pepper, paprika, and two types of vinegar — apple cider and white distilled — it's no wonder one early reviewer said, "It's tangy and well-rounded." Our copycat Chick-fil-A nuggets are just the dish to go with it.
Buy Amazon Grocery Chicken Dipping Sauce for $2.69.
Tyson Frozen Popcorn Chicken Bites Cup
This portable, pre-portioned container of breaded white meat chicken is packed with 30 grams of protein per serving. And while that means it makes for a filling snack on its own, it can also top salads and other dishes. The best part? The bites are fully cooked — all you have to do is heat 'em and eat 'em. Bonus: The bites would pair well with the chicken dipping sauce.
Buy Tyson Frozen Popcorn Chicken Bites Cup for $4.99.
Blount Clam Shack Shrimp & Corn Chowder
If you can't make it to Maine for some fresh-off-the-boat chowder at a local seafood joint this summer, this pick from New England-based Blount Clam Shack may be the next best thing. From potatoes to cream to roasted corn, this packaged soup boasts everything you look for in a classic corn chowder — although it kicks things up a notch with "big chunks of shrimp," per one buyer, and quite a bit of spice.
Buy Blount Clam Shack Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder for $10.99.
Red's Organic Black Bean & Cheese Burrito
The vegetarian-friendly item from Red's popular line of frozen burritos touts a robust filling of kettle-cooked black beans, brown rice, green chili peppers, corn, tomatoes, and red onions, along with both white cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese for that all-important gooey pull. Though you can pop it in the microwave, the brand suggests the best way to prepare its burritos is via an air fryer — likely to give the freshly baked tortilla some nice, crisp browning on the outside.
Buy Red's Organic Black Bean & Cheese Burrito for $3.29.
Coffee Mate Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavored Cold Foam Creamer
If you've ever dreamed of sipping a butterbeer at The Three Broomsticks with Harry, Ron, and Hermione, this cold foam coffee creamer just might be the answer to your muggle prayers. It's been repeatedly described as tasting like butterscotch and caramel, and it can be used to upgrade brews both hot and cold. Plus, it's dairy- and gluten-free. Magic indeed.
Buy Coffee Mate Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavored Cold Foam Creamer for $3.89.
Sober Carpenter Non-Alcoholic Irish Red Beer
Looking for a bold sip that won't leave you buzzed? This new-to-Fresh non-alcoholic beer option could be up your alley. In true Irish Red fashion, Sober Carpenter's version is malt forward and medium bodied, with toasty notes of caramel and coffee to top it off. Available as a four-pack, it's a bev for the sober, sober curious, or those just taking it easy for one night.
Buy Sober Carpenter Non-Alcoholic Irish Red Beer for $8.34.