Should You Use Pam In Your Air Fryer?

With the invention of the air fryer, you can serve up some crispy fries quickly, with less grease to clog your arteries. But does this frying marvel mix well with other kitchen conveniences? When it comes to the cooking spray PAM, it's not a simple yes or no. You should buy the right variety and consider the best method before using PAM in your air fryer.

One major consideration is whether your spray is able to take the heat. The traditional version of PAM has an estimated smoke point of around 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but many air fryers can top that upper limit by 50 degrees. If you intend to set that temperature at 400 or above, the hot air circulating in the device will quickly crisp up foods like pizza rolls and chicken wings. However, it would likely burn the PAM. For that reason, Conagra Brands, the company that produces the cooking spray, developed a new variety that could work with the kitchen gadget. According to a 2024 press release about the product's launch, PAM Air Fryer Non-Stick Spray has a smoke point of 450 degrees and is designed to "withstand the high temperatures used in air fryers."

Another factor is the possibility of unwanted chemical interactions. In the past, experts have recommended that people avoid using cooking spray on any non-stick coating, which air fryer baskets often have. That's because the spray usually contains the additive lecithin. When heated, it leaves a sticky residue that can degrade the coating over time. But the new air fryer version of PAM addresses that issue, according to the press release.