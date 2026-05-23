Should You Use Pam In Your Air Fryer?
With the invention of the air fryer, you can serve up some crispy fries quickly, with less grease to clog your arteries. But does this frying marvel mix well with other kitchen conveniences? When it comes to the cooking spray PAM, it's not a simple yes or no. You should buy the right variety and consider the best method before using PAM in your air fryer.
One major consideration is whether your spray is able to take the heat. The traditional version of PAM has an estimated smoke point of around 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but many air fryers can top that upper limit by 50 degrees. If you intend to set that temperature at 400 or above, the hot air circulating in the device will quickly crisp up foods like pizza rolls and chicken wings. However, it would likely burn the PAM. For that reason, Conagra Brands, the company that produces the cooking spray, developed a new variety that could work with the kitchen gadget. According to a 2024 press release about the product's launch, PAM Air Fryer Non-Stick Spray has a smoke point of 450 degrees and is designed to "withstand the high temperatures used in air fryers."
Another factor is the possibility of unwanted chemical interactions. In the past, experts have recommended that people avoid using cooking spray on any non-stick coating, which air fryer baskets often have. That's because the spray usually contains the additive lecithin. When heated, it leaves a sticky residue that can degrade the coating over time. But the new air fryer version of PAM addresses that issue, according to the press release.
Why PAM might not be best choice for your air fryer
When you think about the health benefits of air fryers and of PAM, both cut down on fats in your cooking and reduce calories in your diet. They were also designed for convenience. But that doesn't mean that you have to use them together.
While air fryers are designed to reduce your need for cooking fat, leaving oil and butter out of the equation entirely is actually one of the most common mistakes you can make with an air fryer. Your taste buds would still benefit from a tiny amount of oil or butter. Unfortunately, the answer to adding a little more flavor to your air fryer recipe can't really be found with cooking spray. The truth about PAM is that it just doesn't stand up to oil or butter in terms of taste.
If you prefer sticking with the cooking spray, the new version means that you don't have to worry so much about your air fryer's non-stick coating. But if you still have reservations, try spraying the food on another surface before putting it in your air fryer basket. Another option is to invest in an air fryer liner to avoid getting the spray directly on the basket. Then, your cleanup time will be even faster.