Can Eating Meat Help You Live Longer? Here's What To Know
Are there foods that can actually help you live longer? While there are many foods that science says will help you live longer, according to new research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the answer might be meat. The Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey followed the lives of just over 5,200 older adults from 1998 to 2018, comparing the diets of those who lived to 100 years old to those who died in their 80s and 90s. The results found vegetarians and vegans were less likely to make it to the centenarian milestone than people who consumed meat, fish, or eggs as part of their diet.
While those results were conclusive, the study only looked at the diets of people who had already reached the age of 80, which is the average life expectancy in the U.S. At that advanced age, nutrition needs change, as seniors' bodies require more protein and calcium for issues like bone and muscle health, plus vitamin D and iron. Meat is the most bioavailable, nutrient-dense food there is, and if you want to live to be 100, you need to make sure your body is effectively getting those nutrients, so you can be as healthy and strong as possible.
Healthy options for protein to help you live longer
Meat often gets a bad reputation, and millions of people don't eat beef for a variety of reasons, including religion and ethical views, as well as health concerns. Beef and other red meat are notably higher in saturated fats and though it was previously thought to contribute to heart disease, there is no evidence linking the two, according to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Beef is also a good source of protein and nutrients like B12, selenium, iron, and zinc, which are good for your muscles. Some choices for leaner cuts of beef include sirloin, chuck, round, and flank.
Nutritionists recommend a variety of other meats for different nutritional values. Fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, trout, and bluefin tuna, is recommended by the American Heart Association, encouraging consuming fish a couple of times per week. Another good option is poultry like chicken and turkey, which are rich in protein and nutrients like calcium, phosphorous, potassium, zinc, and iron, but with less calories and saturated fat. You can also try lamb and pork to get more protein and nutrients, such as magnesium, selenium, niacin, and thiamin. With these options, you can keep up your protein for strong bones and muscles into your 80s and 90s, and maybe even reach your 100th birthday.