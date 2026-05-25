Can Eating Meat Help You Live Longer? Here's What To Know

Are there foods that can actually help you live longer? While there are many foods that science says will help you live longer, according to new research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, the answer might be meat. The Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey followed the lives of just over 5,200 older adults from 1998 to 2018, comparing the diets of those who lived to 100 years old to those who died in their 80s and 90s. The results found vegetarians and vegans were less likely to make it to the centenarian milestone than people who consumed meat, fish, or eggs as part of their diet.

While those results were conclusive, the study only looked at the diets of people who had already reached the age of 80, which is the average life expectancy in the U.S. At that advanced age, nutrition needs change, as seniors' bodies require more protein and calcium for issues like bone and muscle health, plus vitamin D and iron. Meat is the most bioavailable, nutrient-dense food there is, and if you want to live to be 100, you need to make sure your body is effectively getting those nutrients, so you can be as healthy and strong as possible.