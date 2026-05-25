This 7-Ounce Beer Is A Northern Wisconsin Icon

Before Wisconsin was the land of local craft breweries, a small northern town called Rhinelander made its name known through a simple lager. Founded in 1882, Rhinelander Brewery became one of the top breweries in the country, producing 40,000 barrels of beer a year. Founded by German immigrants Otto Hilgermann and Henry Danner, the Rhinelander survived a devastating fire at its facility, ownership changes, and Prohibition. Throughout its long and tumultuous history, Rhinelander is best known for its 7-ounce "Shorty" beer bottle.

Beer bottles of the past were almost always 12-ounces, and remain that way today, but in a Facebook video posted by WJFW Newswatch 12, Kerry Bloedorn, a local historian in the Rhinelander area, explained that the 7-ounce beer was developed specifically for women. The brewery noticed that women drank beer more slowly than men, and the beer would get warm before they could finish it. The Shorty beer, first launched in 1940, was the solution.

The strategy worked, and the light beer, a 5% lager, became the company's most popular variety. By the beer's first anniversary, it had sold over 2.5 million bottles. The vintage version of the Shorty label features bold graphic lettering and "Shorty" printed on the squat bottle's face and neck.