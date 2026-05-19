My Absolute Favorite Ethiopian Restaurant In LA Isn't In Little Ethiopia

Los Angeles' Little Ethiopia is a short segment of Fairfax Avenue that is home to the second-largest population of Ethiopians in the U.S. after Washington, D.C. Restaurants I love there include Meals by Genet, Lalibela, and Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine. The Ethiopian restaurant I find myself returning to consistently, however, is Aunt Yvette's Kitchen, and it's far from Little Ethiopia. I've traveled through Ethiopia and have always loved the food. I'm no expert — I didn't grow up with the cuisine and only spent two weeks in the country — but I know what I like. Fresh ingredients, a depth of flavor, and a variety of textures are what I look for in restaurant fare, and Aunt Yvette's delivers on all three.

Aunt Yvette's Kitchen is in the middle of a strip mall in the far-flung Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock. I've brought a few friends and family to Aunt Yvette's, who have never had Ethiopian food, and it's an excellent place to introduce first-timers to it. The friendly staff guides newcomers through the menu without making them feel lost. The dishes are comprised of spicy, thick stews of vegetables, lentils, and meats. Ginger, garlic, and berbere, a complex, piquant spice mix, are common flavors. It's all eaten with injera, a tangy flatbread made from a gluten-free grain called teff. In the U.S., injera is commonly wheat-based because teff is hard to find outside of Ethiopia. Yvette's is small — it's best to make a reservation instead of dropping in and hoping for a table. The dining area is dark, reminding me of some of the nicer restaurants in Addis Ababa that include a band with your dinner.